When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 13, history will be made.

Arguably the most significant story leading to the game is that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will mark the first time brothers have appeared in a Super Bowl on opposite sides.

The opposing fan bases are also now very familiar with both brothers due to their highly successful New Heights podcast. The game’s opposing quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts — also each appeared on the show this season.

Listeners of the show will also be very familiar with their parents — Ed and Donna Kelce. The couple attended the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars — and were present for the NFC Championship on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, there is a downside of two brothers competing for only one title: which side do their parents choose?

Donna appeared on NBC’s “The Today Show” on Wednesday to discuss the dilemma, providing an answer that hopefully satisfies all parties.

Savannah: Are you rooting for any particular team in the #SuperBowl?



Donna Kelce: Absolutely — the offense.



The mom of @Eagles’ Jason Kelce & @Chiefs Travis Kelce opens up about being the first to have 2 sons play against each other in the Super Bowl #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/ICQbeZ4GMn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2023

Whichever Kelce is left holding the Lombardi Trophy in the desert will have won his second title. Travis scored a touchdown as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Jason and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

While Kansas City’s history-making tight end bragged after the AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals that his mother will win either way, she recognizes that the night will be heartbreaking for one of her sons.

“It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” Kelce told PJ Ziegler of FOX 8 on January 24. “Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well.”

Expect their parents — and their mother’s famous half-red, half-green custom jersey — to be featured early and often on the broadcast.