Against Eagles, Chiefs seeking third-ever Super Bowl victory

On Sunday, February 12, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will appear in their fifth Super Bowl, hoping to collect their third Vince Lombardi Trophy. They’ll be facing the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles, who will be making their fourth appearance in the NFL’s championship game — and hoping to earn their second victory there.

The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4 — with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Kansas City is designated as the away team — and will be wearing its road uniforms in the Super Bowl for the first time since the AFL-NFL Championship Game (now called Super Bowl I) after the 1966 season.

This will be Kansas City’s third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. The team won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles last appeared in the championship game when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Both teams earned the No. 1 postseason seed in their respective conferences after finishing the season with 14-3 records. Kansas City defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and won the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the Divisional Round, Philadelphia defeated the New York Giants before claiming the NFC title by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid figures prominently in the Super Bowl histories for both squads. In this game, he’ll exceed Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram’s franchise record of two Super Bowl appearances. Reid was also Philadelphia’s head coach when they lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots after the 2004 season — and when the Eagles won the NFL championship against the Patriots following the 2017 campaign, their head coach Doug Pederson had won his coaching spurs as an assistant to Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City.