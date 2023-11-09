Arrowhead Pride’s 2023 Chiefs Bye Week Awards

There are nine games in the books — with eight more to go. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking their bye week in Week 10, so it’s a good time to dish out some midseason awards.

The Arrowhead Pride writing staff members each had one vote for our seven midseason awards. There are 17 contributors voting, so there will be 17 votes tallied for each award. Check out the articles in this stream to find out which Chiefs players made our prestigious list this season for special teams MVP, best defensive player, and more.