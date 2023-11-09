 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Pride’s 2023 Chiefs Bye Week Awards

As is our tradition, here are our annual Chiefs Bye Week Awards.

Contributors: Arrowhead Pride Staff
/ new

There are nine games in the books — with eight more to go. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking their bye week in Week 10, so it’s a good time to dish out some midseason awards.

The Arrowhead Pride writing staff members each had one vote for our seven midseason awards. There are 17 contributors voting, so there will be 17 votes tallied for each award. Check out the articles in this stream to find out which Chiefs players made our prestigious list this season for special teams MVP, best defensive player, and more.

6 Total Updates Since
Nov 8, 2023, 8:00am CST

Limited Time: Save 20% on APP

Use promo code GOCHIEFS20 to save 20% on your first year of Arrowhead Pride Premier. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Chiefs journey to back-to-back.