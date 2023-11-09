AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 10

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Week 10 is the bye week — but for the rest of the league, this weekend’s action kicks off with the (1-7) Carolina Panthers in the Windy City to play the (2-7) Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”

Under head coach Frank Reich (and quarterback Bryce Young, who was the 2023 draft’s first overall pick), the Panthers started the season with six straight losses. Then they came out of their bye week with a 15-13 home victory over the Houston Texans. But in Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts handed them a 27-13 loss in Charlotte.

With their own first-round quarterback Justin Fields out for the fourth straight week, the Bears will once again start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who led the team to a 30-12 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, but played poorly in two road games since then: a 30-13 defeat by the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” and a 24-17 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

