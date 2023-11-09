 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 10

The Chiefs have the week off — but the action opens with the Panthers and the Bears on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Week 10 is the bye week — but for the rest of the league, this weekend’s action kicks off with the (1-7) Carolina Panthers in the Windy City to play the (2-7) Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”

Under head coach Frank Reich (and quarterback Bryce Young, who was the 2023 draft’s first overall pick), the Panthers started the season with six straight losses. Then they came out of their bye week with a 15-13 home victory over the Houston Texans. But in Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts handed them a 27-13 loss in Charlotte.

With their own first-round quarterback Justin Fields out for the fourth straight week, the Bears will once again start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who led the team to a 30-12 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, but played poorly in two road games since then: a 30-13 defeat by the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” and a 24-17 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 88-48-0

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (1-7) at Bears (2-7)?

view results
  • 25%
    Panthers
    (9 votes)
  • 75%
    Bears
    (27 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Week 8 picks 11-5-0
Week 9 picks 11-3-0
Total 88-48-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 90 45 0 0.6667
2 3 Rocky Magaña 89 45 0 0.6642
3 4 Pete Sweeney 79 42 0 0.6529
4 2 John Dixon 88 48 0 0.6471
4 5 Jared Sapp 88 48 0 0.6471
6 5 Stephen Serda 86 50 0 0.6324
7 5 Kramer Sansone 84 52 0 0.6176
8 9 Ashley Justice 82 54 0 0.6029
8 10 Nate Christensen 82 54 0 0.6029
10 8 Matt Stagner 81 54 0 0.6000
11 11 Maurice Elston 35 26 0 0.5738
12 12 Dakota Watson 76 60 0 0.5588

