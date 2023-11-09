Arrowhead Pride Bye Week Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

There are nine games in the books — with eight more to go. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking their bye week in Week 10, so it's a good time to dish out some midseason awards.

The Arrowhead Pride writing staff members each had one vote for our seven midseason awards. There are 17 contributors voting, so there will be 17 votes tallied for each award. In this post, we'll reveal our best offensive player to this point of the season.

TE TRAVIS KELCE

VOTING: TE Travis Kelce (8), RB Isiah Pacheco (4), QB Patrick Mahomes (2), RB Jerick McKinnon (1), RG Trey Smith (1), LG Joe Thuney (1)

This is the third time in four years that Kelce has taken home this award. The only other player to win this honor was wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2021.

It's not often that the “Offensive Player of The Year” is coming off a game in which he tallied three receptions for 14 yards. But when we are talking about tight end Travis Kelce's being the best player on the Chiefs' offense, we are really talking about two things: the first is a two-game stretch in Weeks 6-7, that accounted for 50% of his receiving yards on the year. The second is the leadership he brings to the locker room. Any narrative surrounding Kelce having a down year, being distracted or no longer being the player he once was is overblown and lacks perspective.

Receiving positions, by nature, are volatile from a production standpoint and dependent on a variety of factors that are outside of the player's control: Is the playcalling playing featuring you and playing to your strengths? What coverage are you facing? Is the quarterback reading the coverage properly and throwing targets your way? Are your fellow receivers beating their coverage and running the correct routes to take pressure off you?

All of these can and have affected Kelce's production. Regardless, Kelce remains on pace for his eighth straight 1000-yard season.

It is true: he's no longer the spring chicken he once was. But everything he has lost in athleticism, he has tenfold in knowledge and savviness. There is not a single skill player on the offensive side of the ball who receives as much attention as Kelce does, and he has never used it as an excuse despite being double-teamed and sometimes even triple-teamed on a given play.

Kelce is a consummate team-first guy, and for an offense that is struggling to find its identity, he is just the sort of player you want leading the way.