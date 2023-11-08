Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs want to be the world’s team

The latest

Chiefs want to be 'world's team' by going global with star power and Super Bowl success

The NFL added a 17th game to the schedule to facilitate playing more games abroad, and it is reviewing Spain and Brazil as future hosts, one of them possibly for the 2024 season. “It can be looked at as maybe arrogant. I like to look at it as ambitious, but we want to be the world’s team,” Donovan said. “We think the opportunity exists today for us to set a foothold that we are the world’s team, that people look at the Chiefs as an international representation of the NFL.”

The Chiefs are going ‘Freaky Friday’ mode with defense saving the offense | SB Nation

went all the way back to 2002 on @TruMediaSports and it's a who's who of the best offenses in NFL history. And the 2022 Chiefs are right up there.



(also good lord 2007 Patriots) pic.twitter.com/zQpOmbcgdb — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 26, 2022

The 2022 Chiefs defense, however ... well it took a little bit of time. Due to the youth in the secondary and the inconsistencies that come with playing a bunch of young guys, the Chiefs struggled early on. Through the first eight weeks of the season in 2022, Kansas City’s defensive EPA allowed per play put them at 22nd in the entire NFL, per RBSDM. However, as the young guys got healthier and got more playing time, the Chiefs’ defense took a major turn towards the top of the league. From weeks nine through the end of the regular season, Kansas City’s defense jumped to tenth in the same metric, helping to balance the Chiefs out en route to another Super Bowl victory. In 2023, the roles are reversed. That same young secondary that had to grow up in the fire? Yeah, they’re one of the best groups in the league. Per Sumer Sports, the Chiefs’ defense is fifth in the NFL in EPA/play and third in EPA allowed per pass and is coming off another stellar performance in Germany against the Miami Dolphins’ superpowered offense. DC Steve Spagnuolo is designing creative and fun pressures, while DT Chris Jones remains awesome. In a year where defenses seem to be taking back the reins from an offense-driven league, the Chiefs are near the top.

Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany draws near-record rating for NFL Network | Yahoo Sports

According to Sports Media Watch, the NFL’s second-ever International Series game in Germany drew a 4.8 average rating and 9.18 million viewers for the NFL Network broadcast on Sunday morning, which began at 9:30 a.m. ET. It is the most-watched morning game since the Dolphins and New York Jets drew 9.86 million viewers for their 2015 London game, and it is the most-watch morning game ever broadcast on NFL Network after the 5.5 million viewers who tuned into watch the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich last season.

Chiefs defense is NFL’s best on third down since 2000 | Chiefs Wire

Now one of the top defenses in the league, one stat in particular shows just how dominant Kansas City has been in crucial situations, especially on third downs. According to Tony Holzman-Escareno, an NFL Senior Researcher, the Chiefs are only allowing 3.0 yards per play on third downs, which is the best mark of any defense since at least 2000.

2023 NFL MVP midseason odds: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson in tight race | The Athletic

There’s a three-man race for the 2023 NFL MVP Award as we hit the midpoint of the regular season, according to BetMGM. Here’s what you need to know: The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+275) holds the slightest lead over the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (+300) and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (+400), as of Tuesday morning.

Grading first-round rookies at midway point of NFL season: C.J. Stroud, Jalen Carter headline impressive class | CBS Sports

31. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Chiefs: C Anudike-Uzomah relies primarily on speed and a bull rush to get home, but he’ll struggle at times against NFL offensive tackles once they get their hands on him. That said, his burst and athleticism allow the Chiefs to scheme him into backfield by way of stunts and twists, and his high motor and sideline-to-sideline speed are all over the tape.

NFL mock draft 2024: Caleb Williams gets challenge from Drake Maye | USA Today

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon Time to cut the cuteness in Kansas City, as a receiving corps that was cobbled together has revealed itself to be inadequate for Patrick Mahomes. The 6-3, 187-pound Franklin would alter the complexion of the offense with his deep speed and knack for winning jump balls, though he’ll have to fill out his frame to hold up against NFL defensive backs.

Around the NFL

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Will Levis will be starting QB for rest of 2023 season; Ryan Tannehill to be backup | NFL.com

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Levis is the starting quarterback moving forward. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup. “We are going to go with Will,” Vrabel told reporters. “We think it’s the best opportunity for our football team right now. We’ll see where he’s (Ryan) at is at. We’ll progress through here this week. We think, hopeful (he’ll) be a backup for us and prepare as a starter. That’s where we are at right now. I shared that with the team and had a conversation with everyone involved. That’s how that will look like.” Vrabel added, via Titans Insider: “There is clearly something there with Levis, and we want to prepare him and win with him.”

Mike Tomlin - Frustrated George Pickens ‘wants to be significant’ | ESPN

Asked Tuesday if Pickens has expressed frustration to him, coach Mike Tomlin laughed. “Heck yeah, man,” Tomlin said at his weekly news conference. “He expresses frustration all the time. He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we’re successful. Y’all don’t begrudge that. I want guys who want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons why we’re successful and so that’s a non-issue to be quite honest with you.” A day after the Steelers’ win against the Titans, social media sleuths took note as Pickens unfollowed the team on Instagram and deleted all references to the team and all posts except a highlight reel from April 2020 from his account. Some social media users also grabbed screenshots of a later-deleted Instagram Story that was captioned, “free me.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: Revisiting 5 of this season’s 10 biggest questions

A tweet to make you think

"That man's knees were in the second deck" pic.twitter.com/jOQVTBKZvk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 7, 2023

