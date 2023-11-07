Week 10 AP NFL power rankings: Chiefs still looking up at 2 teams

As you know, our usual Arrowhead Pride “Power Rankings” expert, Tom Childs, spent the weekend in Frankfurt, Germany, watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

That effort was not good enough to put the Chiefs back in first place, even through the eyes of those at Arrowhead Pride. Let’s get into the rankings below, now that we’re just about halfway through the 2023 NFL season.

I’ll do my best to fill in for the talented Mr. Childs in our power rankings comments below:

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Jared Sapp, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson, and Tom Childs.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1st)

The Birds tried to give the game away to the Cowboys a couple of times, but it’s hard to argue with the league’s best standalone record.

2. Baltimore Ravens (2nd)

It doesn’t matter who is running the ball for the Ravens — Lamar, Dobbins, Edwards, and now, breakout star Keaton Mitchell — they can get it done on the ground.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)

Steve Spagnuolo has been excellent this year — and holding the Dolphins to 14 points was an exclamation point. Let’s see if he can find a way to curb the “Brotherly Shove” during the bye.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (11th)

A very good, complete win against Buffalo — but just when it seems Joe Burrow may be completely healthy, Ja’Marr Chase has a back issue.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (6th)

Don’t forget about the Jags (who were on a bye). They return for Week 10 on a five-game winning streak.

6. Detroit Lions (5th)

The Lions didn’t play last week — so in case you forgot, they actually did acquire a wide receiver at the trade deadline: Donovan Peoples-Jones.

7. Miami Dolphins (4th)

Not only was Tyreek Hill held in check by the top-of-the-league Chiefs defense, but he also cost his new team the game by not holding onto the football.

8. San Francisco 49ers (7th)

You know how I know John Lynch doesn’t like three-game losing streaks? Chase Young is now rushing the passer opposite Nick Bosa.

9. Dallas Cowboys (8th)

It’s a good thing Texas has the Rangers.

10. Buffalo Bills (9th)

If the season ended today, the four-loss Bills would be out of the postseason.

11. Seattle Seahawks (10th)

How do you score 24 points against the Cleveland Browns but are held to three against the Baltimore Ravens?

12. Cleveland Browns (12th)

With Jedrick Wills done for the year, old friend Geron Christian is now a member of Cleveland’s 53-man roster. The Browns’ defense shut out the Cardinals on Sunday.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (13th)

Less than 200 passing yards and a win — an AFC West Week 9 staple.

14. Houston Texans (16th)

HOLY STROUD!

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (15th)

The return of Diontae Johnson has made the Steelers spicy again.

16. New Orleans Saints (17th)

Are we really doing this whole Taysom Hill thing again?

17. Minnesota Vikings (19th)

Forget about Kirk Cousins on a Netflix documentary. When does the one on Joshua Dobbs come out?

18. New York Jets (14th)

It feels like an elite defense has never seen a worse quarterback in the history of the NFL.

19. Indianapolis Colts (22nd)

Presented without comment:

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. - Meek Mill (and also me) pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

20. Atlanta Falcons (18th)

Arthur Smith has shaved his mustache. The opposite-Groucho disguise move is bold, and I respect it — but I still think Arthur Blank will manage to find him the Monday after Week 18.

21. Washington Commanders (24th)

Where does Washington selling off key pieces leave EB?

22. Tennessee Titans (21st)

Will Levis has been named the starter — which means, “Yes, I am thinking what you’re thinking: Ryan Tannehill vs. Patrick Mahomes twice next year — and once in Las Vegas.”

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (23rd)

Every fifth game, Baker Mayfield gets you to commit to him for another five games.

24. Denver Broncos (25th)

I’m guessing Denver might have a Super Bowl hangover as it travels to Buffalo Monday night.

25. Los Angeles Rams (20th)

There are bad seasons — and then there are bad seasons that lead you to acquiring Carson Wentz.

26. New England Patriots (26th)

Any other coach with the results of the past four seasons would be on a sizzling seat at this moment.

27. Green Bay Packers (27th)

Aaron Jones looks healthy, and Jordan Love looks serviceable. I could see the Packers sneaking in this season.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (28th)

Make fun of the Raiders for their Week 9 cigars all you want; they’re having fun again. They were never going to sniff a win against the Chiefs while they weren’t.

29. Chicago Bears (29th)

It’s time for Fields to get back on the field.

30. Arizona Cardinals (30th)

Kyler Murray begins his season on Sunday with a 1-8 Cardinals record.

31. New York Giants (31st)

Matt Barkley is the NFL’s version of a trick candle.

32. Carolina Panthers (32nd)

It’s a shame Halloween is already over — because that Stroud tape has got to be horrifying for Panthers’ fans.