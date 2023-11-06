11 things overheard during Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Dolphins

On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs registered a 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
- “Sorry, Andy. The NFL says you can’t coach in lederhosen.”
- “Remember: you’re going to be playing in front of a bunch of people who’ve never seen a football game before. So it’s like playing in Jacksonville.”
- “Pat, if you’re not sold on David Girardi as quarterback coach, Josh McDaniel just became avail — Hey, where are you going? Pat! Come back!”
- “Good thing Tua Tagovailoa has a quick release, because the Dolphins’ offensive line is collapsing like the Berlin Wall.”
- “No, the punters aren’t making a song request. They’re literally saying, “RAISE… THE… ROOF!”
- “All the penalties are on the Chiefs because the officials don’t know the German word for ‘Dolphins.’”
- “Thank God Mecole Hardman was available to fill the ‘Make a fair catch on the 1-yard-line’ hole in our special teams.”
- “Do you get the feeling the NFL Network announcers receive an electrical shock from Goodell every time they say ‘midfield’ instead of ‘The Shield’?”
- “It takes the entire Eagles offense to move the pile like Isiah Pacheco does all by himself.”
- “Pros: The Chiefs paid a lot of attention to Tyreek Hill. Cons: The Chiefs completely forgot about Rashee Rice.”
- “A game with Mahomes and Tagovailoa — and yet, the best toss of the game was by Mike Edwards?”
