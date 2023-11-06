AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the (4-3) New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by 3.5 points.
After opening the season 2-3, the Chargers have split their last two games. Week 7, of course, included their 31-7 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But a week later, Los Angeles picked up a nice 30-13 home win against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”
The Jets began their season 1-3, but have now won three straight matchups: a 31-21 road win over the Denver Broncos, a big 20-14 home victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants in the New jersey stadium they share.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 88-47-0
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (3-4) at Jets (4-3)?
-
48%
Chargers
-
51%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)?
This poll is closed
-
10%
Bears
-
89%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Cardinals
-
93%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)?
This poll is closed
-
30%
Vikings
-
69%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)?
This poll is closed
-
68%
Rams
-
31%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)?
This poll is closed
-
23%
Seahawks
-
76%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Buccaneers
-
62%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)?
This poll is closed
-
54%
Commanders
-
45%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)?
This poll is closed
-
85%
Colts
-
14%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Cowboys
-
77%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Giants
-
52%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Bills
-
62%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Titans
-
59%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (6-2) at Chiefs (6-2)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
8%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
51%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
16%
Dolphins in a close game
-
13%
Dolphins in an easy win
-
3%
Dolphins in a blowout
