AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 9

Week 9 concludes with the Chargers and Jets in primetime.

Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the (4-3) New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by 3.5 points.

After opening the season 2-3, the Chargers have split their last two games. Week 7, of course, included their 31-7 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But a week later, Los Angeles picked up a nice 30-13 home win against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Jets began their season 1-3, but have now won three straight matchups: a 31-21 road win over the Denver Broncos, a big 20-14 home victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants in the New jersey stadium they share.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (3-4) at Jets (4-3)?

view results
  • 48%
    Chargers
    (21 votes)
  • 51%
    Jets
    (22 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

