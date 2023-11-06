AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the (4-3) New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by 3.5 points.

After opening the season 2-3, the Chargers have split their last two games. Week 7, of course, included their 31-7 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But a week later, Los Angeles picked up a nice 30-13 home win against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Jets began their season 1-3, but have now won three straight matchups: a 31-21 road win over the Denver Broncos, a big 20-14 home victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants in the New jersey stadium they share.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 88-47-0

Poll Which team wins Chargers (3-4) at Jets (4-3)? Chargers

Jets vote view results 48% Chargers (21 votes)

51% Jets (22 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)? This poll is closed 10% Bears (23 votes)

89% Saints (198 votes) 221 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)? This poll is closed 6% Cardinals (14 votes)

93% Browns (201 votes) 215 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)? This poll is closed 30% Vikings (65 votes)

69% Falcons (147 votes) 212 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)? This poll is closed 68% Rams (148 votes)

31% Packers (69 votes) 217 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)? This poll is closed 23% Seahawks (52 votes)

76% Ravens (167 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)? This poll is closed 37% Buccaneers (79 votes)

62% Texans (132 votes) 211 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)? This poll is closed 54% Commanders (115 votes)

45% Patriots (97 votes) 212 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)? This poll is closed 85% Colts (183 votes)

14% Panthers (32 votes) 215 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)? This poll is closed 22% Cowboys (50 votes)

77% Eagles (175 votes) 225 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)? This poll is closed 47% Giants (102 votes)

52% Raiders (111 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)? This poll is closed 37% Bills (86 votes)

62% Bengals (141 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)? This poll is closed 40% Titans (31 votes)

59% Steelers (46 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now