Arrowheadlines: Tyreek Hill believes a new rivalry was born on Sunday

Miami Dolphins 14-21 Kansas City Chiefs: Super Bowl champions hold off fightback to win thriller in Frankfurt | NFL News | Sky Sports

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill: ”I had a lot of fun [on Sunday], man. That’s what football is about. I feel like this is football’s new rivalry, so it was a fun day to play football in a different location. Had a blast.” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: ”You never want to end the game like that, how that happened. But I think any competitor in our field that would be in my position would wish they had that play back. At least they’d give the team an opportunity. I wasn’t able to do that.”

Chiefs defense steals the show — and the ball — from Tyreek Hill, Dolphins in Germany The Athletic

The best international matchup in NFL history — featuring two teams that entered four games over .500, the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins — proved to be a showcase of one of the league’s best defensive units. Cook’s touchdown before halftime was the difference-making highlight that propelled the Chiefs to an entertaining 21-14 victory. The first teammate to celebrate with Cook, hugging him in the back of the end zone, was fellow safety Mike Edwards, whose selflessness and quick thinking sprung Cook on his way to the end zone. At the same time, in the middle of the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran to dap another defensive teammate: cornerback Trent McDuffie, who ignited the takeaway. The play took an unusual amount of time. The 14-second sequence consisted of three acts.

NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early Slate | Bleacher Report

Division Leaders 1. Kansas City (7-2) 2. Baltimore (7-2) 3. Jacksonville (6-2) 4. Miami (6-3)

NFL Week 9 grades: C.J. Stroud leads Texans to an ‘A-,’ Bengals earn a ‘B+’ for beating Bills on Sunday night | CBS Sports

B+ Chiefs Kansas City stays out of the ‘A’ range because it was shut out in the second half and nearly blew a 21-point halftime lead, but this was a gutsy performance out of Andy Reid’s team. Defensively, the Chiefs made life difficult for the Dolphins to get anything down the field in the passing game and were also largely stout against the run, which led to a number of Miami punts. The defense also was able to put points on the board with a tremendous fumble recovery-turned 59-yard touchdown run by Bryan Cook to put the team up by three scores before the break. One storyline that has been floating over the Chiefs this season has been their inability to move the ball when Travis Kelce is blanketed. Well, they did a solid job in this game where Kelce was held to just three catches for 14 yards. Mahomes spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers, and rookie Rashee Rice continues to flash his potential with two clutch receptions.

NFL Week 9 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday’s games | PFF

Rashee Rice’s role continues to expand: The rookie receiver had a place in the Chiefs’ starting lineup for the third straight game and played over two-thirds of the offensive snaps for the first time in his career. Rice led the wide receiver room in snaps played, though he finished third in routes run. His target rate was also much lower than usual. With his playing time increasing, this might be the best time to buy low. The Chiefs have one of the easier schedules for wide receivers over the rest of the season.

NFL Week 9 takeaways: Strange QB matchups make for odd results | USA Today

12. Sunday’s most consequential game may have taken place in Frankfurt, Germany, where the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs “hosted” the AFC East-leading – at the start of the day – Miami Dolphins, both teams 6-2 before kickoff. It was the first matchup of the league’s International Series to feature a pair of clubs at least four games over .500. 13. Kansas City won 21-14 as Miami fell to 0-3 against teams with winning records. 14. Why could that be important? Since playoff expansion in 1990 to 12 teams (two more were added in 2020), 84.8% of teams with two losses after Week 9 ultimately qualified for postseason. That figure drops to 63.4% for three-loss teams at the same point and 33.5% for clubs with four defeats. 15. Travis Kelce displaced fellow tight end and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez as Kansas City’s all-time leader with 10,941 receiving yards.

Bengals vs. Bills score, takeaways: Cincinnati sneaks past Buffalo behind Joe Burrow’s two touchdown passes | CBS Sports

Why the Bengals won Cincinnati never trailed and made plays on both sides of the ball. Burrow spread the ball around while mostly staying one step ahead of Buffalo’s defense. Speaking of Burrow, he continues to look more and more like himself after a calf injury limited him during the season’s first month. He moved around in the pocket, extended plays and even picked up a key first down with his legs on a third down in the second half. Burrow had a field day throwing to Tee Higgins, who led both teams with 110 yards on eight receptions. Burrow also had success throwing to his tight ends that included first-half touchdown passes to Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample. Smith, Sample, and fellow tight end Tanner Hudson caught a combined 10 passes for 101 yards and the two touchdowns.

Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders | NFL.com

New York quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury — potentially a torn ACL — during New York’s 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game that Jones had an X-ray done at the stadium, and that he’ll undergo more tests on Monday. Jones, who just returned from a three-game absence with a neck injury, had his knee bend awkwardly trying to avoid a sack on the last play of the first quarter. He returned, but on the very next play, his right knee buckled under him again during his dropback. “He felt like he buckled, and then he was running it off,” Daboll said about the two-play sequence. “We went over to him, we talked to him, he said, ‘Nah, I’m good,’ and then went back in, and it obviously wasn’t.”

Eagles defense stymies Dak Prescott, Cowboys when it matters the most | FOX Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had two huge chances to win it in the final few minutes, two chances to make it a race in the NFC East, and two chances to prove they were potentially the best team in the entire NFC. But this is what the Eagles do to their opponents. They bend just enough to make them think they really have a chance to beat them. Then someone steps up to pull that chance away. This time it was the Eagles defense, which survived a remarkable second half by Prescott to hold off the Cowboys just enough to give Philadelphia a 28-23 win. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for 173 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Chiefs-Dolphins: 5 things we learned in Week 9 victory

3. Frankfurt is a good second home As the National Anthem concluded in Deutsche Bank Park, you heard the crowd sing, “and the home of the CHIEEEFS!” At that moment, you knew that Kansas City was going to be fine in their new European home. The crowd was awesome — and there was a ton of red in the stands. With their recent success (and the superstar status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes), the Chiefs have a chance to become the whole world’s NFL team. Sunday’s win was a step toward achieving that goal. While the fans might have wanted to see Mahomes get 400 yards passing and five touchdowns, the Chiefs delivered a win in front of their new fans. Danke, Frankfurt!

