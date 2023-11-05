AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated in Germany, defeating the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

Andy Reid’s opening drive script was again proven to be one of the NFL’s best, as the Chiefs scored in less than three minutes, using a couple of passes that each went for over 20 yards — and a touchdown catch by Rashee Rice.

The defense played like the league’s best. Keeping the Miami running game quiet for the majority of the game — and slowing down Tyreek Hill.

Hill still put up productive numbers, but the way the Chiefs' defenders were covering him made a difference: a cornerback playing man coverage with a safety over the top. At times, three to four defenders would immediately be on Hill after a catch.

The defensive play of the year might have happened right before halftime. Trent McDuffie forced a fumble after a pass to Hill. Mike Edwards picked it up. Then as Hill wrapped him up, he lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook — who took the ball 59 yards for a touchdown.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!!?! pic.twitter.com/DnfmGOunnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2023

This play comes right out of Superstar KO mode on EA Sports’ “Madden” video game.

Head to our YouTube channel to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts on the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.