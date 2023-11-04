 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs elevate La’Mical Perine ahead of Week 9 vs. Dolphins

Perine led the Chiefs in rushing yards during the 2023 NFL preseason.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

In Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins from Frankfurt, Germany. The game is set to begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

On Thursday, the Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would not make the trip due to an illness. Kansas City opted to elevate running back La’Mical Perine from the practice squad on Saturday.

Perine, 25, made a late push to make the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster, but with the team keeping only three running backs, he was cut at the deadline and added to the practice squad. Drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Perine has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2021.

Perine led the Chiefs with 16 carries for 97 yards in the 2023 preseason. As an elevated player, Perine will automatically be returned to Kansas City’s practice squad on Monday.

