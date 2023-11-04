Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off with the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (2-6) New York Giants during Sunday’s late games. The Los Angeles Chargers will play on “Monday Night Football,” while the Denver Broncos — along with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers — have the week off.
Sunday’s early games include the (5-2) Seattle Seahawks visiting the (6-2) Baltimore Ravens, which will be on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) and the (3-5) Los Angeles Rams facing the (2-5) Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on FOX (WDAF/4). The (2-6) New England Patriots will welcome the (3-5) Washington Commanders, the (3-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against the (3-4) Houston Texans, the (4-4) Minnesota Vikings will travel to Georgia to play the (4-4) Atlanta Falcons and the (4-4) New Orleans Saints will host the (2-6) Chicago Bears.
The late afternoon games will feature a big NFC East matchup: the (5-2) Dallas Cowboys at the (7-1) Philadelphia Eagles on FOX (WDAF/4), along with the (3-5) Indianapolis Colts visiting the (1-6) Carolina Panthers.
Sunday’s action will conclude with a good one: the (5-3) Buffalo Bills on the road to play the (4-3) Cincinnati Bengals on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 9 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 78-45-0
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)?
-
14%
Bears
-
85%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)?
-
8%
Cardinals
-
91%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)?
-
31%
Vikings
-
68%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)?
-
71%
Rams
-
28%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)?
-
25%
Seahawks
-
74%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)?
-
34%
Buccaneers
-
65%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)?
-
59%
Commanders
-
40%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)?
-
86%
Colts
-
13%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)?
-
19%
Cowboys
-
80%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)?
-
54%
Giants
-
45%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)?
-
40%
Bills
-
59%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Titans
-
59%
Steelers
Loading comments...