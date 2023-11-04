 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 9 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Dolphins on Sunday morning — but we’re picking all of the day’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off with the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (2-6) New York Giants during Sunday’s late games. The Los Angeles Chargers will play on “Monday Night Football,” while the Denver Broncos — along with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers — have the week off.

Sunday’s early games include the (5-2) Seattle Seahawks visiting the (6-2) Baltimore Ravens, which will be on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) and the (3-5) Los Angeles Rams facing the (2-5) Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on FOX (WDAF/4). The (2-6) New England Patriots will welcome the (3-5) Washington Commanders, the (3-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against the (3-4) Houston Texans, the (4-4) Minnesota Vikings will travel to Georgia to play the (4-4) Atlanta Falcons and the (4-4) New Orleans Saints will host the (2-6) Chicago Bears.

The late afternoon games will feature a big NFC East matchup: the (5-2) Dallas Cowboys at the (7-1) Philadelphia Eagles on FOX (WDAF/4), along with the (3-5) Indianapolis Colts visiting the (1-6) Carolina Panthers.

Sunday’s action will conclude with a good one: the (5-3) Buffalo Bills on the road to play the (4-3) Cincinnati Bengals on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 9 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 78-45-0

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)?

view results
  • 14%
    Bears
    (14 votes)
  • 85%
    Saints
    (80 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)?

view results
  • 8%
    Cardinals
    (8 votes)
  • 91%
    Browns
    (81 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)?

view results
  • 31%
    Vikings
    (28 votes)
  • 68%
    Falcons
    (62 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)?

view results
  • 71%
    Rams
    (64 votes)
  • 28%
    Packers
    (26 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)?

view results
  • 25%
    Seahawks
    (23 votes)
  • 74%
    Ravens
    (67 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)?

view results
  • 34%
    Buccaneers
    (30 votes)
  • 65%
    Texans
    (58 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)?

view results
  • 59%
    Commanders
    (52 votes)
  • 40%
    Patriots
    (36 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)?

view results
  • 86%
    Colts
    (75 votes)
  • 13%
    Panthers
    (12 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)?

view results
  • 19%
    Cowboys
    (17 votes)
  • 80%
    Eagles
    (70 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)?

view results
  • 54%
    Giants
    (45 votes)
  • 45%
    Raiders
    (38 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)?

view results
  • 40%
    Bills
    (36 votes)
  • 59%
    Bengals
    (52 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Titans
    (31 votes)
  • 59%
    Steelers
    (46 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

