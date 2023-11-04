Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off with the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (2-6) New York Giants during Sunday’s late games. The Los Angeles Chargers will play on “Monday Night Football,” while the Denver Broncos — along with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers — have the week off.

Sunday’s early games include the (5-2) Seattle Seahawks visiting the (6-2) Baltimore Ravens, which will be on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) and the (3-5) Los Angeles Rams facing the (2-5) Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on FOX (WDAF/4). The (2-6) New England Patriots will welcome the (3-5) Washington Commanders, the (3-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against the (3-4) Houston Texans, the (4-4) Minnesota Vikings will travel to Georgia to play the (4-4) Atlanta Falcons and the (4-4) New Orleans Saints will host the (2-6) Chicago Bears.

The late afternoon games will feature a big NFC East matchup: the (5-2) Dallas Cowboys at the (7-1) Philadelphia Eagles on FOX (WDAF/4), along with the (3-5) Indianapolis Colts visiting the (1-6) Carolina Panthers.

Sunday’s action will conclude with a good one: the (5-3) Buffalo Bills on the road to play the (4-3) Cincinnati Bengals on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 9 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 78-45-0

Poll Which team wins Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)? Bears

Saints vote view results 14% Bears (14 votes)

85% Saints (80 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)? Cardinals

Browns vote view results 8% Cardinals (8 votes)

91% Browns (81 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)? Vikings

Falcons vote view results 31% Vikings (28 votes)

68% Falcons (62 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)? Rams

Packers vote view results 71% Rams (64 votes)

28% Packers (26 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)? Seahawks

Ravens vote view results 25% Seahawks (23 votes)

74% Ravens (67 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)? Buccaneers

Texans vote view results 34% Buccaneers (30 votes)

65% Texans (58 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)? Commanders

Patriots vote view results 59% Commanders (52 votes)

40% Patriots (36 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)? Colts

Panthers vote view results 86% Colts (75 votes)

13% Panthers (12 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 19% Cowboys (17 votes)

80% Eagles (70 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)? Giants

Raiders vote view results 54% Giants (45 votes)

45% Raiders (38 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)? Bills

Bengals vote view results 40% Bills (36 votes)

59% Bengals (52 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now