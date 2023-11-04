Let’s Argue: This team is better than the 2022 team

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs have suffered due to playcalling.

Play calling been the biggest issue this season — Liam Riley (@LiamCRiley) November 1, 2023

Bingo. While everyone on the timeline is spending time ripping receivers — and sometimes, deservedly so — Just as much criticism, if not more, needs to be put on the playcalling.

When you look at total yards per game and passing yards per game, the Chiefs are in the top five in both categories. However, when you look at points per game, this Chiefs offense ranks outside the top 10.

Moving the ball hasn’t been an issue until they reach the red zone, where the playcalling has become periodically head-scratching. Time and time again, head coach Andy Reid outsmarts himself with plays such as reverses and wide receiver passes.

And don’t get me started on third-and-short situations.

I know this is cliché to say, but I truly believe Reid and his staff like to see what they can get away with when playing lesser opponents. It just happened to come back and bite them in Denver.

Give Kadarius Toney more snaps.

at this point, you need to give toney skyy’s routes and snaps and let him work — cruise (6-2) (VEACH STINKS) (@zoominfro) November 1, 2023

Expectations were through the roof before the season for Skyy Moore. After a rocky start to his rookie campaign, he came up big in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, he’s been a massive disappointment thus far during his sophomore campaign. Through eight games, Moore only has 14 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Now, I will say this isn’t all on Moore. Most people were under the impression that Moore would be mostly placed in the slot. It only made sense for a player of his stature coupled with the quick release off the line of scrimmage.

Come to find out he’s being used on the outside way than expected, which doesn’t put him in the best position to succeed. And now, with the emergence of rookie Rashee Rice in the slot, it makes it difficult to put Moore there.

To the Toney point — I don’t care whose snaps he takes, I just want to see him run a route beyond five yards.

The meat of the schedule is coming up — and I am worried.

Tough part of the Season is coming up. Yeah, I'm worried. — TRAINROBBER (@TRAINROBBER) November 1, 2023

If you’ve watched the Chiefs during the Patrick Mahomes era, the tougher the opponent, the better this team plays.

I’m more concerned when they play teams like the Broncos from last week. When you’ve hosted five straight AFC Championship games, it can become human nature to sleepwalk during the regular season at times.

That’s exactly what happened in Denver.

You can’t tell me there wasn’t a sense of arrogance from the players and coaching staff heading into that game. With that game fresh on their minds, I’m more confident than ever that this team will come ready to play against the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles in a couple of weeks.

The Chiefs are better than they were last year.

This team is better than the 2022 team. — Tyler Simmons (@trsimmons58) November 1, 2023

It may not feel like it right now, but I totally agree with this post.

This is by far the best defense during the Mahomes Era, and it could go down as the greatest defense in franchise history. They’re truly playing at that level right now.

Yes, the offense is struggling, but that’s because the bar is so high.

Based on the majority, if not all the metrics, this offense is still a consensus top-10 group. It just doesn’t appear that way because we’re used to them being in the top three, at worst.

At the end of the day, I believe Mahomes and Reid will figure this thing out. When they do, it’s going to be nearly impossible to beat this team.