Let’s face it: the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was ugly. But the predictions made by Arrowhead Pride contributors were equally unattractive. 63% of them predicted a Kansas City blowout; all the rest thought it would be an easy win. Our readers were also pretty blind — but to their credit, not nearly as much. 6% thought the Chiefs would lose, while just 19% thought Kansas City would win in a blowout.

In Week 9, the Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points.

Let’s see what the staff — and our readers — think about the matchup.

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

Rarely do I pick the Chiefs to lose a game — but this week, that’s what I am doing. I just don’t see the momentum for a Kansas City bounceback. The team is traveling overseas, has multiple linebackers injured — and a week ago, hit rock bottom on offense. If this game was at home, I’d pick the Chiefs. But I think the team will lose one more game before going into its bye, which it will spend trying to get the offense humming again.

Dolphins 30, Chiefs 24

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

There are one or two narratives that will be proved (or disproved) by this game. (Wait... I’m sorry. Did I say one or two? I meant one or two dozen). By Sunday afternoon, for example, we should know if the Chiefs’ defense is for real, whether the team’s record has been built on victories over shabby teams and whether Brett Veach is a hero (or an idiot) for trading Tyreek Hill for some magic draft beans. (OK... that last one won’t actually be proven or disproven — but there will be people who will think it was). In fact, if the game plays out as I expect, only one of the narratives will be settled: which team has a better chance at the AFC’s first seed. And even that one will still be subject to change.

Chiefs 31, Dolphins 28

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

There’s just one thing that would make me anticipate this game more: if it were being played at Arrowhead Stadium. Everything about this game is exciting — and that starts with each offense. The Chiefs’ offense has been on a roller coaster, but I see it hitting a high in this game, knowing it must do so against the threat of Miami’s offense. I also think the Dolphins will exploit the places where Kansas City’s defense is weak — and does it enough to send the Chiefs into the bye week with a loss.

Dolphins 31, Chiefs 27

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

I really don’t know what to expect in this game. This is a heavyweight bout between one of the league's best defenses and its most dynamic offense — but the Chiefs are coming off their worst performance of the season. In the back of our heads, there is always the thought that head coach Andy Reid has been holding something back — something that we could see in this game. I am inclined to think this is part of why the Chiefs looked so flat against Denver last Sunday. Despite the strength of the Kansas City defense, I think this game might be a race to 30: the team that can get there first is taking home all of the bratwurst.

Chiefs 30, Miami 27

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

International games are difficult to predict. Both teams need to make a statement. The Chiefs must show that the loss to Denver was a fluke — and that they are capable of correcting some concerning mistakes. The Dolphins have been disappointing in their first two true tests. They need a victory against Kansas City to cement their status as one of the league’s best. Early on, I think the reality of international travel will affect both teams — and then later, the game will heat up. I think Andy Reid’s experience with adversity will show as the Chiefs win a close game.

Chiefs 34, Dolphins 31

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

Through eight weeks, the Dolphins have had one of the most explosive offenses the NFL has ever seen. The Chiefs have some concerning injuries on defense that certainly don’t help in a matchup like this — and the fact that they are coming off the season’s worst offensive performances is also concerning. Taking all of that into consideration — and buying into pre-game storylines — I think we get an A+ performance from Kansas City. With Tyreek Hill on the other side, it feels like Patrick Mahomes and his offense have something to prove — and it’s a chance for the Chiefs to showcase that they truly have one of the league's best defenses. Kansas City’s chances of winning largely rest on its defensive line’s ability to get home — and in Germany, I think it’ll be able to do it.

Chiefs 31, Dolphins 24

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

In some ways, this game comes at the worst possible time for the Chiefs. They stumble into their European trip with the offense coming off the most mistake-ridden game of the season — and the worst loss of the Mahomes era. With old friend Tyreek Hill — who is impossible to cover — the Dolphins are the talk of the league with their big-play offense and crazy speed. But I also think that since it has already put together a couple of complete games this season, this is a Kansas City team that can bounce back. Mahomes will be more than motivated to show that last week’s performance was an aberration. Going into the second half of the season, this team should be finding its identity. Let’s speak that identity into existence: Mahomes, Kelce, Pacheco and Rice on offense — with a defense that’s among the league’s best. If the Chiefs can lean into their current strengths, they can beat anyone — regardless of the location.

Chiefs 28, Dolphins 24

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

It has felt like a very long time since the Chiefs were up against an offense that was clearly better than theirs, but that will indeed be the case as they “host” the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday morning. I know I have found myself in the minority here, but I agree with Travis Kelce’s words on Friday: “I stand by that this team has every piece that it needs to be great.” Recently, I have wondered how we have gotten to a place where much of the fanbase is disgruntled with a first-place team that just celebrated a parade earlier this calendar year. Kelce is right — and with the defense again being a key — I believe his Chiefs win on Sunday morning, silencing the doubters ahead of the bye. The worst thing that could have happened to the Dolphins is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs playing as miserably as they did last week in Denver. As Mahomes said pointedly after the game, that won’t snowball.

Chiefs 26, Dolphins 20

Prop bets (from Pete Sweeney)

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to both have a touchdown (+206)

You know both are going to want one badly on the international stage Sunday.