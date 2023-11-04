Chiefs-Dolphins: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Game

In the NFL’s Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Miami Dolphins to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany for an International Series game. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be shown on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41.

As the 2023 season began, this was one of its most anticipated matchups. It was going to be only the second NFL game ever conducted in Germany (The first was 2022’s Week 10 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich’s Allianz Arena). It was also going to be the first game the Chiefs and Dolphins have played since the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for five draft picks.

But since then, the hype around this matchup has only grown. The two teams are among four AFC teams with 6-2 records. If the season ended now, the Chiefs and Dolphins would hold the No. 1 and No. 2 postseason seeds. So Sunday’s contest could end up deciding which team gets the single AFC playoff bye — along with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

This matchup will also feature an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Miami leads the league in points scored (33.9 per game) while Kansas City ranks second in points allowed (16.1). Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense — after leading the league in 2022 — has been struggling, ranking 12th in points scored (23.4). It will be facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed 25.5 points a game — which ranks 25th.

With 1,014 receiving yards, Hill now leads the league — and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards per game (302.0) and passer rating (108.8). On the other side, Kansas City quarterback (and reigning NFL MVP) Patrick Mahomes has just one passing target who has collected more than 500 yards: tight end Travis Kelce. But Mahomes still ranks third in passing yards per game (282.1) and 10th in passer rating (95.8) — even after turning in what might have been the worst game of his career in the team’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Two notes about the venue: Frankfurt’s Sunday afternoon weather forecast is for rain and wind, but Deutsche Bank Park has a retractable roof. The stadium also has a brand-new playing surface composed of hybrid turf, which is essentially natural grass that has been reinforced with synthetic fibers for durability.

Nuts and bolts