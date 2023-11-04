Chiefs-Dolphins: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Game
In the NFL’s Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Miami Dolphins to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany for an International Series game. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be shown on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41.
As the 2023 season began, this was one of its most anticipated matchups. It was going to be only the second NFL game ever conducted in Germany (The first was 2022’s Week 10 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich’s Allianz Arena). It was also going to be the first game the Chiefs and Dolphins have played since the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for five draft picks.
But since then, the hype around this matchup has only grown. The two teams are among four AFC teams with 6-2 records. If the season ended now, the Chiefs and Dolphins would hold the No. 1 and No. 2 postseason seeds. So Sunday’s contest could end up deciding which team gets the single AFC playoff bye — along with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
This matchup will also feature an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Miami leads the league in points scored (33.9 per game) while Kansas City ranks second in points allowed (16.1). Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense — after leading the league in 2022 — has been struggling, ranking 12th in points scored (23.4). It will be facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed 25.5 points a game — which ranks 25th.
With 1,014 receiving yards, Hill now leads the league — and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards per game (302.0) and passer rating (108.8). On the other side, Kansas City quarterback (and reigning NFL MVP) Patrick Mahomes has just one passing target who has collected more than 500 yards: tight end Travis Kelce. But Mahomes still ranks third in passing yards per game (282.1) and 10th in passer rating (95.8) — even after turning in what might have been the worst game of his career in the team’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Two notes about the venue: Frankfurt’s Sunday afternoon weather forecast is for rain and wind, but Deutsche Bank Park has a retractable roof. The stadium also has a brand-new playing surface composed of hybrid turf, which is essentially natural grass that has been reinforced with synthetic fibers for durability.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
- Playing surface: hybrid turf
- Game time: 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Weather forecast: (retractable roof) 53° and cloudy, 56% chance of rain, winds SW at 16 mph
- Matchup history: 15-13 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Clay Martin (19), umpire James Carter (73), down judge Jerod Phillips (6), line judge Greg Bradley (98), field judge Alonzo Ramsey (80), side judge Dave Hawkshaw (107), back judge Greg Wilson (119), replay official Brian Matoren and replay assistant Bryant Thompson
- Television broadcast: with Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Stacey Dales and Sara Walsh on NFL Network, KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App and WTVJ (NBC/6-Miami)
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Dolphins radio broadcast: with Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper on WINZ (940 AM-Miami), WBGG (105.9 FM-Miami) and Dolphins Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 228
- Enemy SB Nation site: The Phinsider
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|Won
27-20
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-8
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
31-17
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Lost
24-9
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
KSHB
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
