Chris Jones, Justin Reid, Harrison Butker and Travis Kelce talk about what it means to play in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs did something unique in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, giving head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes a turn at the podium before bringing up four players at once: defensive tackle Chris Jones, safety Justin Reid, kicker Harrison Butker and tight end Travis Kelce.

You can watch the full press conference above or by clicking here. Jones, Reid, Butker and Kelce began their session by explaining what it meant to them to be playing in Germany:

Defensive tackle Chris Jones

“The plane ride was amazing. We got to put the coaches on the back of the plane, and they let us sit up at the front, take up all the seats. I was able to sleep on the plane, get some rest. I started walking around, talking on the phone — and just landing here has been amazing. The people have been very [welcoming] to us being here, and I’m excited, man. We get to play the Miami Dolphins in Germany — internationally bringing the game over here for more pub I think has been amazing and I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

Safety Justin Reid

“I’d agree with Chris. It’s been really special coming out here. I love the atmosphere, all the energy that’s over here, and we get to be in this world-class facility that they’re able to partner up with to let us come and get our work done here and get ready to play a game on Sunday. I got to play in an international game before, and these games are always so unique because the crowd’s cheering for both sides at the same time, random jerseys. You might see Baltimore jerseys, or whatever, just in the stands. It’s a unique experience, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Kicker Harrison Butker

“I’m very excited. Like Chris said, we had a really nice plane setup, so I think a lot of us got some good sleep, but I did some research on the stadium we’re playing in. In 2006, FIFA World Cup was there and looking at all the teams, you see David Beckham played there, Ronaldo, probably Ronaldinho — just a lot of top soccer players. Growing up as a soccer player makes me pretty excited.”

Tight end Travis Kelce

“[What Butker said] just got me fired up (laughter). I’m with them, and I think there’s been a lot of talk here, talking about the rest and getting out here and there’s been a lot of talk about us coming out here later and maybe not having that time to acclimate and everything. I’ll be the one to say that, we got a team that — we’re ready to roll at anytime, anywhere — whether it’s in the parking lot, whether it’s on some nice grass or a mud field. We don’t care, man. It’s all mental for us, and we’re ready to rock and roll.”