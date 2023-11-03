Chiefs-Dolphins final injury report: Willie Gay Jr. is questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|N/A
|OUT
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Lower Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QUEST
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Hand
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
Dolphins
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Robert Hunt
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Foot
|FP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Nik Needham
|DB
|Achilles
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Back
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) is questionable to play after practicing limitedly on Thursday and Friday. He did not practice on Wednesday while the team was still in Kansas City.
- Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and punter Tommy Townsend (hand) are without a designation and good to go.
- Andy Reid on Gay: “Willie Gay was limited today but did some things...Willie’s making progress, so he was able to do some stuff [Friday].”
- Wide receiver Richie James (knee) logged three days as a full participant. At this time, he still remains on injured reserve. James’ questionable status suggests that the Chiefs will activate him to the 53-man roster on either Friday or Saturday. They currently have an open roster spot.
- Reid on James: “We’ll see on that — just how that goes.”
- On Thursday, the Chiefs declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) out for the game. With him being sick, the team kept him off the flight to Germany. This leaves only two other running backs available, so running back La’Mical Perine could be elevated for the game.
- On the Dolphins side, guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and safety Brandon Jones have been listed as out. Eight Miami players are listed as questionable, including key players such as left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and center Connor Williams (ankle).
- Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (back) are among those listed on the report, but they will play on Sunday.
