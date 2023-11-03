 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Dolphins final injury report: Willie Gay Jr. is questionable

This week, Kansas City plays Miami in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning.

By Pete Sweeney
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP DNP N/A OUT
Willie Gay Jr. LB Lower Back DNP LP LP QUEST
Richie James WR Knee FP FP FP QUEST
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin DNP LP FP -
Skyy Moore WR Heel FP FP FP -
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP FP FP -
Justin Watson WR Elbow FP FP FP -
Patrick Mahomes QB Left Hand FP FP FP -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -
Mike Edwards S Elbow FP FP FP -
Tommy Townsend P Hand LP FP FP -

Dolphins

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Robert Hunt G Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Brandon Jones S Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Terron Armstead OT Knee LP LP LP QUEST
Connor Williams OL Groin LP LP LP QUEST
Durham Smythe TE Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST
Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring FP LP LP QUEST
River Cracraft WR Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST
Justin Bethel CB Foot FP LP LP QUEST
Xavien Howard CB Groin LP LP LP QUEST
Nik Needham DB Achilles LP LP LP QUEST
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle DNP LP LP -
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee LP LP LP -
Alec Ingold FB Foot FP FP FP -
Jaylen Waddle WR Back FP FP FP -

Some notes

  • Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) is questionable to play after practicing limitedly on Thursday and Friday. He did not practice on Wednesday while the team was still in Kansas City.
  • Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and punter Tommy Townsend (hand) are without a designation and good to go.
  • Andy Reid on Gay: “Willie Gay was limited today but did some things...Willie’s making progress, so he was able to do some stuff [Friday].”
  • Wide receiver Richie James (knee) logged three days as a full participant. At this time, he still remains on injured reserve. James’ questionable status suggests that the Chiefs will activate him to the 53-man roster on either Friday or Saturday. They currently have an open roster spot.
  • Reid on James: “We’ll see on that — just how that goes.”
  • On Thursday, the Chiefs declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) out for the game. With him being sick, the team kept him off the flight to Germany. This leaves only two other running backs available, so running back La’Mical Perine could be elevated for the game.
  • On the Dolphins side, guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and safety Brandon Jones have been listed as out. Eight Miami players are listed as questionable, including key players such as left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and center Connor Williams (ankle).
  • Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (back) are among those listed on the report, but they will play on Sunday.

