In Week 9’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs fans think a new sack record is coming soon

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Fan confidence

After the Denver Broncos snapped their 16-game losing streak against Kansas City with a stunning 24-9 victory last Sunday, we expected fan confidence to drop. But this fall to just 58% might be just as surprising as the Broncos’ victory.

A new sack record?

Kansas City’s franchise record of 60 sacks was set in 1990, when its pass rushers included Derrick Thomas, Neil Smith and Dan Saleaumua. The team is currently on pace for 59.5 sacks — and after 2023’s 17th game is in the books, seven in 10 Kansas City fans think there will be a new record.

Skyy Moore

Kansas City’s second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft was unable to bring in a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos — and for many fans, that seems to have been the last straw. Three in five Chiefs fans think it’s time to give up on the former Western Michigan wideout.

Week 8’s most surprising result

It seems like Kansas City fans aren’t the only ones who were shocked by Denver’s victory. Almost nine in 10 NFL fans across the country thought it was the most surprising result of the weekend.

Week 9 expectations

And yet... those same fans are still picking the Chiefs to defeat the 6-2 Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, which will give Kansas City a stronger grip on the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

