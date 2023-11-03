Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Dolphins from Frankfurt

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Miami Dolphins scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game — a 10-play series that Tyreek Hill caught three passes for 42 yards, which led to a Braxton Berrios touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs would answer with a 27-yard touchdown reception by Marquez Valdes-Scanting. The Chiefs worked down the field and took less than two minutes off the clock.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 7, Dolphins 7

Second quarter

Travis Kelce showed why he is the best tight end in the league, snagging a 17-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game. The Dolphins fired back with Tyreek Hill burning the defender for a 28-yard catch-and-run to tie the game.

The Chiefs stole all of the momentum before halftime by taking the lead on an Isiah Pacheco touchdown. Then linebacker Leo Chenal picked off Tua Tagovailoa at midfield.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 21, Dolphins 14

Third quarter

The Chiefs' first drive out of halftime was working downfield when Jerome Baker intercepted Mahomes. Raheem Mostert scored to tie the game at 21 a piece.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 21

Fourth quarter

Both defenses started to play really tight in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would force the Dolphins to punt twice, and they intercepted Tagovailoa two times. The Dolphins defense forced the Chiefs to punt twice and sacked Mahomes.

The Dolphins could not maintain the same level of scoring as the Chiefs, who had two touchdowns in the quarter to secure the victory in Germany.

Final score: Chiefs 42, Dolphins 28

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 31/43, 412 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Tua Tagovailoa 30/52, 290 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Raheem Mostert 17 att, 75 yards, 1 TD, 7 rec, 57 yards

Isiah Pacheco 14 att, 53 yards, 2 TD

Tryeek Hill 11 rec, 151 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman Jr. 10 rec, 101 yards

Rashee Rice 7 rec, 77 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 77 yards, 2 TD

Jaylen Wadle 5 rec, 33 yards

Drue Tranquill 15 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL

Jerome Baker 13 total, 6 solo, 1 INT

Chris Jones 5 total, 1 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Leo Chenal 14 total, 3 solo, 1 INT

In Week 10, the Chiefs have the week off. In Week 11, they face the Philadelphia Eagles on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LVII rematch on "Monday Night Football."