Chiefs-Dolphins Thursday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire ruled out for the game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|N/A
|OUT
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Lower Back
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Hand
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
Dolphins
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|-
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Robert Hunt
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Foot
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Nik Needham
|DB
|Achilles
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Back
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|INJ RSV
Some notes
- The Chiefs declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) out for the game. With him being sick, the team kept him off the long flight to Germany that leaves on Thursday night. Running back La’Mical Perine could be elevated for the game with only two other running backs available.
- Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (knee) has now logged two days as a full participant. However, he still remains on injured reserve. James can practice for up to 21 days before he would need to be placed on the 53-man roster, or his season would be over. The Chiefs currently have an open roster spot (more on James and other team updates here).
- Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) were upgraded to limited participants after not practicing on Wednesday, while punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was upgraded to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.
- On the Dolphins’ side, guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) missed practice for the second day in a row. Hunt was injured in the Dolphins’ previous game against the New England Patriots.
- Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), who missed practice on Wednesday, worked in limited fashion on Thursday. Dolphins center Connor Williams (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) were unchanged; all three were limited again on Thursday.
- Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who is still on injured reserve, has logged two limited practices this week. He is eligible to return to action Sunday against the Chiefs.
For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.
