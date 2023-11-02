Chiefs-Dolphins Thursday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire ruled out for the game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP DNP N/A OUT Jerick McKinnon RB Groin DNP LP - - Willie Gay LB Lower Back DNP LP - - Skyy Moore WR Heel FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Left Hand FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Mike Edwards S Elbow FP FP - - Tommy Townsend P Hand LP FP - - Richie James WR Knee FP FP - INJ RSV

Dolphins

Player Ps Injury - Thu Fri Status Robert Hunt G Hamstring DNP DNP - - Brandon Jones S Concussion DNP DNP - - Connor Williams OL Groin LP LP - - Durham Smythe TE Ankle DNP LP - - Raheem Mostert RB Ankle DNP LP - - Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring FP LP - - River Cracraft WR Shoulder LP LP - - Justin Bethel CB Foot FP LP - - Xavien Howard CB Groin LP LP - - Jalen Ramsey CB Knee LP LP - - Nik Needham DB Achilles LP LP - - Alec Ingold FB Foot FP FP - - Jaylen Waddle WR Back FP FP - - Terron Armstead OT Knee LP LP - INJ RSV

Some notes

The Chiefs declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) out for the game. With him being sick, the team kept him off the long flight to Germany that leaves on Thursday night. Running back La’Mical Perine could be elevated for the game with only two other running backs available.

The Chiefs declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) out for the game. With him being sick, the team kept him off the long flight to Germany that leaves on Thursday night. Running back La'Mical Perine could be elevated for the game with only two other running backs available. Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (knee) has now logged two days as a full participant. However, he still remains on injured reserve. James can practice for up to 21 days before he would need to be placed on the 53-man roster, or his season would be over. The Chiefs currently have an open roster spot (more on James and other team updates here).

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) were upgraded to limited participants after not practicing on Wednesday, while punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was upgraded to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.

On the Dolphins' side, guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) missed practice for the second day in a row. Hunt was injured in the Dolphins' previous game against the New England Patriots.

Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), who missed practice on Wednesday, worked in limited fashion on Thursday. Dolphins center Connor Williams (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) were unchanged; all three were limited again on Thursday.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who is still on injured reserve, has logged two limited practices this week. He is eligible to return to action Sunday against the Chiefs.

