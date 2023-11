Quick rep from WR Richie James, working his way back from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/FNvyp7o2oo — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 2, 2023

Richie James hasn’t played a game since Week 2. He is currently on injured reserve and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs currently have a single vacant roster spot.