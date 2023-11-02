The Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill isn’t giving the Chiefs any bulletin board material

If you find yourself in Frankfurt, Germany this week — looking for a guy who’s on a vendetta, has bad blood or is out to prove that they are the one who is better off after a breakup — don’t knock on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s hotel room door.

In fact, it’s probably wise to avoid knocking on his door at all. The former Kansas City Chiefs player told reporters on Thursday that he is struggling with jet lag because of the time change between Miami and Frankfurt

“I’m feeling tired,” he said. “I’m still trying to adjust, man, to this sleeping schedule.”

Beyond that, Hill has nothing but warm, fuzzy feelings for his former teammates.

“l absolutely loved every minute of [my time in Kansas City],” he said. “[They were] fun times.”

Whether this is true — or whether Hill is just trying to avoid giving the Chiefs’ defense some bulletin board material — remains to be seen. Heading into this heavyweight bout against the Dolphins, the Chiefs' defense ranks second in points allowed, second in sacks (and yards allowed per pass attempt) and sixth in quarterback completion percentage. This will be the biggest test the Kansas City defense has faced all season; we’re about to find out whether it is as good at limiting big plays as their stat line suggests.

Since the two teams are facing off in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Series, this isn’t a true homecoming for Hill, who still hasn’t played a game in Arrowhead Stadium since being traded to the Dolphins last season. But Hill doesn’t think that really matters.

“They gonna get this work wherever,” he said.

Hill has just been named the AFC player of the month. He’s in the midst of a career season in which he’s registered 126 receiving yards per game — which puts him on pace to top 2000 yards in 2023.

But on Thursday, deflection was the name of Hill’s game; he shied away from talking himself up too much. A perfect example came when a reporter asked if Hill thought he had a shot at being named this year’s NFL MVP. Hill joked that a Miami fullback was more deserving.

“We have a player that’s on our team that’s better than me,” replied the wideout, “and means more to this team. And his name is Alec Ingold.”

Hill did, however, provide the media with one small nugget of information from his time in Kansas City. He said the Chiefs’ coaching staff has a PowerPoint presentation that shows wide receivers where they should go once quarterback Patrick Mahomes starts scrambling out of the pocket.

Based on that, Hill said he’s already told the Dolphins’ defenders what to do: “Find [Travis] Kelce.”

But Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thinks finding the Chiefs' tight end — and stopping him — are two totally different things.

“He’s tough,” said the former Denver Broncos coach. “He’s a great tight end. He runs really good routes. Him and the quarterback have great karma together — especially as plays extend. He’s tough to stop totally there.

“He’s caught over 100 balls — how many years in a row? So really, nobody’s figured that out.”

Will the Dolphins figure that out before Sunday? Will the Chiefs be able to stop their former teammate? Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. (Arrowhead Time).