The Chiefs are readying themselves for Week 9’s ‘business trip’ to Germany

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to leave town to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 9’s International Series game, which will be held at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill has experience with international games, having played in Mexico City with the Los Angeles Chargers during his rookie season. But he’s never been to Frankfurt, so he’s not quite sure what to pack.

“My wife’s dad — my father-in-law — is from Belgium,” he revealed to reporters on Wednesday, “so he’s got a little European background in the family. So I’ll have to call him and ask.”

Wide receiver Skyy Moore will be traveling outside of the country for the first time — and wants to be sure he won’t get dehydrated during the long plane ride.

“[I need to] stay basically in shape,” he said, “ready to play a football game.”

But other than that, he just sees it as a business trip.

“I’m [going to] pack what I need and do my job when I get over there,” he said.

Head coach Andy Reid revealed that he has some German ancestry.

“I’m actually a quarter German, believe it or not… I’m not sure what quarter, though,” he joked with reporters. But he also said he doesn’t speak any German.

Reid simply sees Sunday’s matchup as a road game — which helps him (and his players) to maintain a sense of normalcy about one of the season’s most highly anticipated contests.

“You try as much as you can to keep the guys in routine,” explained the head coach. “With the help of all the people in the organization, we have that about down to where they can do that — with the exception that they’ve got to get some rest on that plane.”

For defensive end Charles Omenihu, this will be his third international game. He’s learned to keep the long plane ride (and the time difference) from affecting his mindset.

“Your mind [has to] to be set on, ‘You have a job to do’ — regardless of if you go [to] be there for a week or if you’re there for two days,” he explained. “My mindset is on Sunday. You’ve got to be ready to go regardless.”