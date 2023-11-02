Chiefs’ Travis Kelce won’t mince words on embarrassing Broncos loss: ‘It’s getting old’

After Sunday’s 24-9 loss, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 16-game winning streak over the Denver Broncos is officially history. What’s in the present? Grappling with the offensive woes left behind by the lackluster performance in week eight.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we’ve stalled this much as an offense,” star tight end Travis Kelce shared Wednesday in the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. “Guys running the wrong routes, guys not making blocks, guys dropping the football. It’s frustrating.

“Our defense is playing their tail off, man. For us to keep turning it over — putting them in bad positions and then saving our tail — it’s getting real one-sided.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense fell flat in the divisional loss, failing to find the end zone for the first time this season — and committed four turnovers. (Kansas City added one more when wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a punt).

“That was a pretty embarrassing game,” added the tight end. “It’s frustrating, man… not putting up touchdowns week after week after week. It’s getting old.”

Sunday’s loss not only snapped the winning streak against Denver, but also ended a 13-game winning streak against the AFC West.

“When you don’t play well, I think all the guys are frustrated,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters before Wednesday’s practice. “And that’s what’s gonna help make us better… You’ve got to work through it. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Wide receiver Skyy Moore’s dropped touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was another wasted opportunity during Sunday’s slopfest.

“We’re not our usual self at this moment,” said Moore of the miscues on Wednesday, calling Kelce’s comments an “echo of the locker room.”

“We all feel like that,” he said. “We’re working every day to get back on track.”

After pacing the team in catches and receiving yards in the loss, Kelce doubled down on his own commitment to righting the ship.

“We’ve got to have a gut check... especially on the offensive side of the ball. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re just talking about it today. Everybody’s looking each other in the eyes, trying to figure it out — and trying to make sure that we do this thing the right way, man.”