AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will go toe-to-toe in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning — but Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with the (3-4) Tennessee Titans on the road against the (4-3) Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”

After beginning the season 2-3, the Titans have split their last two games — both of them at home — losing 24-16 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 before claiming a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers started 3-2 before their Week 6 bye — and have also split their last two matchups. In Week 7, they grabbed a 24-17 decision from the Los Angeles Rams in California before giving up a 20-10 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 77-45-0

Poll Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)? Titans

Steelers vote view results 35% Titans (12 votes)

64% Steelers (22 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now