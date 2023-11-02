 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 9

The Chiefs play the Dolphins on Sunday morning — but the action opens with the Titans and Steelers on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will go toe-to-toe in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning — but Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with the (3-4) Tennessee Titans on the road against the (4-3) Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”

After beginning the season 2-3, the Titans have split their last two games — both of them at home — losing 24-16 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 before claiming a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers started 3-2 before their Week 6 bye — and have also split their last two matchups. In Week 7, they grabbed a 24-17 decision from the Los Angeles Rams in California before giving up a 20-10 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 77-45-0

Poll

Which team wins Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)?

view results
  • 35%
    Titans
    (12 votes)
  • 64%
    Steelers
    (22 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Week 8 picks 11-5-0
Total 77-45-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 81 40 0 0.6694
2 2 John Dixon 81 41 0 0.6639
3 3 Rocky Magaña 79 41 0 0.6583
4 4 Pete Sweeney 70 37 0 0.6542
5 5 Stephen Serda 77 45 0 0.6311
5 7 Jared Sapp 77 45 0 0.6311
5 8 Kramer Sansone 77 45 0 0.6311
8 6 Matt Stagner 75 46 0 0.6198
9 9 Ashley Justice 74 48 0 0.6066
10 10 Nate Christensen 72 50 0 0.5902
11 11 Maurice Elston 27 21 0 0.5625
12 12 Dakota Watson 66 56 0 0.5410

