Chiefs vs. Eagles Friday injury report: Team remains fully healthy

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
Eagles
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Forearm
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Justin Evans
|S
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Cam Jurgens
|G
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Just as on Thursday, the Chiefs have listed nine players on their injury report — all of them full participants.
- Wide receiver Richie James (knee) is still on the team’s injured reserve list. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be able to play in Monday’s game.
- On the Eagles’ side, Friday’s report is also the same as Thursday’s. Once again tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice. He is not expected to play against the Chiefs on Monday night after needing surgery.
