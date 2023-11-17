Chiefs vs. Eagles Friday injury report: Team remains fully healthy

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP FP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP FP - - Drue Tranquill LB Shoulder FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Justin Reid S Calf FP FP - - Tommy Townsend P Wrist FP FP - - Richie James WR Knee FP FP - INJ RSV

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Dallas Goedert TE Forearm DNP DNP - - Justin Evans S Knee LP LP - - Cam Jurgens G Foot FP FP - - Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion FP FP - - Bradley Roby CB Shoulder FP FP - -

Some notes

Just as on Thursday, the Chiefs have listed nine players on their injury report — all of them full participants.

participants. Wide receiver Richie James (knee) is still on the team’s injured reserve list . He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be able to play in Monday’s game.

. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be able to play in Monday’s game. On the Eagles’ side, Friday’s report is also the same as Thursday’s. Once again tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice. He is not expected to play against the Chiefs on Monday night after needing surgery.

