Back with the Chiefs, Keondre Coburn better appreciates his surroundings

Crisis averted!

After ping-ponging between AFC West adversaries, rookie defensive tackle Keondre Coburn was officially reunited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday — and spoke candidly about his time away and his newest goals.

“It’s actually a blessing to be back,” 2023’s sixth-round draftee told reporters in the locker room before practice. “[It] feels like home all over again.”

The Denver Broncos waived the defensive tackle on Tuesday after claiming him from Kansas City on waivers back on October 20. The Chiefs had originally released the lineman (and wide receiver Montrell Washington) to make room on the roster for fellow defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Coburn said that when the Chiefs came to Colorado for their Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, it was a difficult moment for him.

“I ain’t gonna lie: I shed a tear because this is where I started,” he recalled. “I grinded here and I worked here. I started off here. I got used to being out here.”

Keondre Coburn says he's happy to be back with #Chiefs: "When they came to Denver...I ain't gonna lie, I shed a tear because this is where I started." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/BN4w5x9sS9 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) November 16, 2023

Now that he’s back in Kansas City, Coburn has a better appreciation for what it means to be with the Chiefs.

“I think when I was here first… I took it for granted where I probably didn’t enjoy it as much,” the former Texas Longhorn said. “I’m in a job where I dreamed my whole life to be at. I’m in a place [with] a bunch of people in here that I love and I’m used to being around — [and] got a great friendship with. And I’m with a great program — a great, great, great atmosphere here to be honest — and I’m just blessed to be here.”

This time around, Coburn is committed to sticking with the world champions.

“I’m gonna take advantage of every day,” he said. “Take advantage of every opportunity that I have. Take [every] detail a little more [seriously] — and just things like that. I think God has a plan… My journey is just different — but I’m so glad my journey brought me back here.”