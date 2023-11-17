Madden Simulation: A Super Bowl rematch

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense gave the Kansas City Chiefs' offense some fits in the first quarter, but the Chiefs would find a way to get into the end zone.

Travis Kelce caught a big fourth-and-inches play in Eagles territory to secure the first down. A few players later, after a first-and-goal sack from the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes connected with Marquez Valdes-Scanting for the score.

The Eagles exposed the Chiefs’ run defense. D’Andre Swift had four carries for 38 yards and a touchdown on the Eagles’ first drive. The Eagles would sack Mahomes three times in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 14, Eagles 7

Second quarter

You could start to classify this game as the “MVS” game because he scored his third and fourth touchdowns during the quarter.

The Chiefs’ secondary stepped up during the quarter, only allowing a handful of completions. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown could not get free. Mahomes had four touchdowns and 355 yards at halftime.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 28, Eagles 14

Third quarter

After trading field goals, the Eagles controlled the tempo and clock of the quarter. Swift helped convert seven first downs. Two of them coming on third down.

With Dallas Goedert sidelined with an injury, University of Missouri alumni Albert Okwuegbunam found the end zone for the Eagles. The Eagles were still down by two touchdowns.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 38, Eagles 24

Fourth quarter

Mahomes shined throughout the entire game, but in the fourth quarter, he went over the 500 passing yards mark and threw his sixth touchdown. It fits the big-fight feel of the Super Bowl rematch, with the champ continuing to knock out its opponents.

Final score: Chiefs 52, Eagles 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/43, 531 yards, 6 TD

Jalen Hurts 35/49, 374 yards, 2 TD, 7 att, 53 yards, 2 TD

Isiah Pacheco 13 att, 96 yards, 1 TD, 5 rec, 59 yards

D’andre Swift 13 att, 90 yards, 1 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 10 rec, 186 yards, 4 TD

A.J. Brown 9 rec, 118 yards

DeVonta Smith 8 rec, 122 yards

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 104 yards

Rashee Rice 6 rec, 114 yards, 1 TD

Drue Tranquill 9 total, 6 solo

Josh Sweat 4 total, 3 solo, 3.5 Sack

In Week 12, the Chiefs head out to Arrowhead West to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll see how it plays out first in the EA Universe.