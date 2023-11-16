 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: KC comes out of bye week healthy

In Week 11, Kansas City hosts Philadelphia in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on “Monday Night Football.”

By Pete Sweeney
Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - -
Drue Tranquill LB Shoulder FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Justin Reid S Calf FP - - -
Tommy Townsend P Wrist FP - - -
Richie James WR Knee FP - - INJ RSV

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Dallas Goedert TE Forearm DNP - - -
Justin Evans S Knee LP - - -
Cam Jurgens G Foot FP - - -
Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion FP - - -
Bradley Roby CB Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs listed nine players on their injury report, but they all were full participants coming out of the bye. That’s a fantastic sign for the health of the team.
  • During the media’s brief practice look, wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was spotted with a compression sleeve rather than the bulky brace.
  • Wide receiver Richie James (knee) is still on the team’s injured reserve list. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be able to play.
  • On the Eagles’ side, tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice, which was anticipated. He is not expected to play against the Chiefs on Monday night after needing surgery.

