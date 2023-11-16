Chiefs vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: KC comes out of bye week healthy

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
Eagles
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Forearm
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Evans
|S
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Jurgens
|G
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs listed nine players on their injury report, but they all were full participants coming out of the bye. That’s a fantastic sign for the health of the team.
- During the media’s brief practice look, wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was spotted with a compression sleeve rather than the bulky brace.
- Wide receiver Richie James (knee) is still on the team’s injured reserve list. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be able to play.
- On the Eagles’ side, tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice, which was anticipated. He is not expected to play against the Chiefs on Monday night after needing surgery.
