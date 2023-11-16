Chiefs vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: KC comes out of bye week healthy

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP - - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - - Drue Tranquill LB Shoulder FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Justin Reid S Calf FP - - - Tommy Townsend P Wrist FP - - - Richie James WR Knee FP - - INJ RSV

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Dallas Goedert TE Forearm DNP - - - Justin Evans S Knee LP - - - Cam Jurgens G Foot FP - - - Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion FP - - - Bradley Roby CB Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes