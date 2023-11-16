Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes share initial thoughts coming out of the bye

The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their bye week, with eyes ahead to their “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid came to the podium on Thursday with good news, revealing that every member of the team’s 53-man roster would practice.

The bye week offered Reid and his staff some time for a self-assessment — and though the head coach wouldn’t reveal exactly what he learned, he alluded to some things they recognized.

“They were smaller things,” explained Reid. “I’m not going to get into all that, but we worked on a few things. We have plenty of room to improve, so I’ve talked about that — the penalties. We’ve got to continue to work on those, eliminate those. That’s important.”

As for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he likes to use the time to emphasize getting back to the basics.

“I always get back to the fundamentals, trying to get back to my fundamentals the best that I can during the bye week,” said Mahomes. “Watching the tape, seeing what we did well, what we can improve on and then try to use that into this next part of the season and try to be even better than what [we were] when we went into the bye.”

Now, in his sixth year as a starter, Mahomes has toned down any feelings that he must drastically alter anything.

“I think what I’ve realized now is it’s never as big as it seems,” said Mahomes. “It’s always little things, as far as fundamentals, as far as games and stuff like that. It doesn’t surprise me now, but instead of trying to make these big, huge changes. You just go back to the fundamentals and try to execute even better.”

The Chiefs take the practice field on Thursday afternoon and will work out Friday and Saturday. The final “Monday Night Football” injury report will come out on Saturday afternoon.