AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with a big AFC North battle: the (5-4) Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the (7-3) Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.”

Because of its 1-3 start, the Bengals are the only team in the division that isn’t currently in the mix for a playoff berth — and after winning four straight games, it didn’t help itself by collecting a 30-27 home loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10. But beating Baltimore — which defeated Cincinnati 27-24 in Week 2 — would help the team get back on track.

The Ravens are also coming off four straight wins followed by a narrow home loss — in their case, a 33-31 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

