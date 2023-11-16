 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 11

The Chiefs play the Eagles on Monday — but the action opens with the Bengals and the Ravens on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with a big AFC North battle: the (5-4) Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the (7-3) Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.”

Because of its 1-3 start, the Bengals are the only team in the division that isn’t currently in the mix for a playoff berth — and after winning four straight games, it didn’t help itself by collecting a 30-27 home loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10. But beating Baltimore — which defeated Cincinnati 27-24 in Week 2 — would help the team get back on track.

The Ravens are also coming off four straight wins followed by a narrow home loss — in their case, a 33-31 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 97-53-0

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Ravens (7-3)?

view results
  • 45%
    Bengals
    (32 votes)
  • 54%
    Ravens
    (39 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Week 8 picks 11-5-0
Week 9 picks 11-3-0
Week 10 picks 9-5-0
Total 97-53-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 98 51 0 0.6577
2 2 Rocky Magaña 97 51 0 0.6554
3 4 John Dixon 98 52 0 0.6533
4 3 Pete Sweeney 79 42 0 0.6529
5 4 Jared Sapp 95 55 0 0.6333
6 6 Stephen Serda 94 55 0 0.6309
7 10 Matt Stagner 91 58 0 0.6107
8 7 Kramer Sansone 91 59 0 0.6067
8 8 Nate Christensen 91 59 0 0.6067
10 8 Ashley Justice 88 62 0 0.5867
11 11 Maurice Elston 35 26 0 0.5738
12 12 Dakota Watson 83 66 0 0.5570

