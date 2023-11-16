 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN releases trailer for ‘Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic’

By Pete Sweeney
Let’s be clear right out of the gate: No, this is not a joke. ESPN PR has released a trailer for “Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic,” which you can watch by clicking this link.

The documentary will be available on ESPN+ beginning on Monday, November 20. Here’s more information from ESPN’s official press release:

The 40-minute “Where Wolf” takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of [Xavier] Babudar, a passionate football enthusiast whose alleged actions took a criminal turn, leaving the nation in shock. In his first public comments since his second arrest, Babudar – through his lawyer – responds from jail to extensive questions from ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill, one of the feature’s reporters.

“We’ve been reporting this story for almost a year, and although ChiefsAholic had a huge online presence, extracting even the most basic information about him was a challenge,” said Merrill. “So, when his attorney agreed to send him a list of our questions in September, we felt as if it was somewhat of a breakthrough. Babudar wouldn’t answer questions about his case, but he did paint a picture of a man who got caught up in his own superfan persona.”

Babudar’s pretrial conference is set for April, according to KCCI.

