Report: Chiefs signing Keondre Coburn to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are indeed bringing Keondre Coburn back to the practice squad, according to KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. The Denver Broncos waived Coburn on Tuesday.
Rookie defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is signing back with the #Chiefs to their practice squad after being waived by Denver on Tuesday, per a source. The former Longhorns @TexasFootball standout was a sixth round pick by KC in this year's draft @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2023
Here is what we wrote on Tuesday:
The Chiefs drafted the 23-year-old out of Texas in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft but waived him (and Montrell Washington) in October to make room for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the active 53-man roster.
At the time, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to the Chiefs’ hope that the 6-foot-2, 333-pound defensive tackle would pass through waivers to return to the club on the practice squad.
“I sure do,” said Spagnuolo. “I love KC. He was great. I gave him a big hug this morning, and I’ll be saying prayers later on that we’ll be able to [keep him]. He’s a good kid.”
But it wasn’t to be. The Broncos claimed Coburn the next day — and now, after three games in which he was inactive for Denver, he has been waived once more.
After clearing waivers on Wednesday, Coburn is back to Kansas City to develop.
