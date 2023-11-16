Report: Chiefs signing Keondre Coburn to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are indeed bringing Keondre Coburn back to the practice squad, according to KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. The Denver Broncos waived Coburn on Tuesday.

Rookie defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is signing back with the #Chiefs to their practice squad after being waived by Denver on Tuesday, per a source. The former Longhorns @TexasFootball standout was a sixth round pick by KC in this year's draft @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2023

Here is what we wrote on Tuesday:

After clearing waivers on Wednesday, Coburn is back to Kansas City to develop.