The Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Eagles will mirror Super Bowl LVII

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs collected their second Super Bowl victory in three appearances with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While the location of the Week 11 matchup will be different — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — little else seems to have changed since then.

At the neutral location for 2022’s NFL championship game, the Eagles were favored by one point. At home for “Monday Night Football,” the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points. The Eagles and Chiefs are ranked first and second in most national power rankings — and are the top two teams in both the Elo and Sagarin rating systems. Just like in February, both teams are coming off a bye week. Donna Kelce will once again be torn between her sons Travis and Jason, so she’ll have to wear her famous Eagles-Chiefs jersey — although this time, she might have the world’s most-famous singer sitting next to her in the suite; on Monday night, Taylor Swift will be on a break from the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

Monday’s game may end up being the top game of the 2023 season — if not a preview of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11. (And yes... Swift’s tour will also be on a break that night).