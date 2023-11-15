 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos waive Keondre Coburn, potentially opening door for return to Chiefs

This year’s sixth-rounder spent a few weeks with the Denver Broncos. Now, he is back on waivers.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos waived defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the 23-year-old out of Texas in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft but waived him (and Montrell Washington) in October to make room for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the active 53-man roster.

At the time, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to the Chiefs’ hope that the 6-foot-2, 333-pound defensive tackle would pass through waivers to return to the club on the practice squad.

“I sure do,” said Spagnuolo. “I love KC. He was great. I gave him a big hug this morning, and I’ll be saying prayers later on that we’ll be able to [keep him]. He’s a good kid.”

But it wasn’t to be. The Broncos claimed Coburn the next day — and now, after three games in which he was inactive for Denver, he has been waived once more.

It sounds like should he pass through this time, Kansas City may have an interest in bringing him back aboard via the practice squad.

In This Stream

The Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Eagles will mirror Super Bowl LVII

View all 9 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on APP

Use promo code GOCHIEFS20 to save 20% on your first year of Arrowhead Pride Premier. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Chiefs journey to back-to-back.