Broncos waive Keondre Coburn, potentially opening door for return to Chiefs

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos waived defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

The Broncos waived defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The Chiefs selected Coburn in the sixth round of this year’s draft. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 15, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the 23-year-old out of Texas in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft but waived him (and Montrell Washington) in October to make room for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the active 53-man roster.

At the time, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to the Chiefs’ hope that the 6-foot-2, 333-pound defensive tackle would pass through waivers to return to the club on the practice squad.

“I sure do,” said Spagnuolo. “I love KC. He was great. I gave him a big hug this morning, and I’ll be saying prayers later on that we’ll be able to [keep him]. He’s a good kid.”

But it wasn’t to be. The Broncos claimed Coburn the next day — and now, after three games in which he was inactive for Denver, he has been waived once more.

It sounds like should he pass through this time, Kansas City may have an interest in bringing him back aboard via the practice squad.