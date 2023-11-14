Week 11 AP NFL power rankings: A fitting ranking before ‘Monday Night Football’

I never thought it was possible for a team to win without actually playing a game — but that’s exactly what happened with the Chiefs over the weekend. As Kansas City’s players were off doing their own thing, their so-called ‘rivals’ decided to give the Chiefs an early Christmas present.

As Sunday continued, domino after domino fell. Every single result went Kansas City’s way. I wonder: did any of the players catch the games? I’m sure they would have secretly been happy with what they saw! I know I was!

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Jared Sapp, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson, and myself

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1st)

When they lose this time, what will be their excuse?

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)

If the Chiefs' defense comes up with a way to stop the tush push, then I don’t think it is too hyperbolic to say it’s the greatest defense of all time.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8th)

They beat the Jaguars so badly that they openly went about trying to get Christian McCaffrey a touchdown.

4. Detroit Lions (6th)

How can anyone not enjoy watching this team? I can’t wait to see what they do in January.

5. Baltimore Ravens (2nd)

Justin Tucker is no longer the best kicker in the league. That title belongs to Harrison Butker.

6. Miami Dolphins (7th)

They’ll also be really happy with how the weekend went.

7. Dallas Cowboys (9th)

CeeDee Lamb is a top ___ receiver right now?

8. Cincinnati Bengals (4th)

We tried to warn y’all about Orlando Brown Jr.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (5th)

Maybe Trevor Lawrence isn’t a generational quarterback.

10. Cleveland Browns (12th)

Although they did the Chiefs a massive favor, I didn’t like cheering for them.

11. Seattle Seahawks (11th)

Is anyone talking about the Seahawks?

12. Houston Texans (14th)

Would you want the Chiefs to face this team in the playoffs? Answers in the comments.

13. Buffalo Bills (10th)

I’m sure of it: they peaked with 13 seconds to go in 2021’s AFC Divisional round game.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (15th)

They best-worst playoff team ever.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (13th)

Justin Hebert has got to be questioning some things!

16. Minnesota Vikings (17th)

Joshua Dobbs may just be the story of the season.

17. Indianapolis Colts (19th)

How dare they go abroad and play that brand of football. Zzzzz.

18. New Orleans Saints (16th)

If they had anything about them, they would bench Derek Carr.

19. Denver Broncos (24th)

Are the Broncos good now?

20. Washington Commanders (21st)

Brian Robinson Jr. is quietly having a terrific season.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (23rd)

Does Mike Evans realize that he’s meant to catch the ball before celebrating?

22. Las Vegas Raiders (28th)

Sunday’s Raiders’ game was the only result that didn’t go Kansas City’s way — but they’re still not a threat.

23. New York Jets (18th)

|I cannot believe that they are going with Wilson. That’s just coaching malpractice.

24. Tennessee Titans (22nd)

Will Levis had a quarterback rating of 26.9.

25. Green Bay Packers (27th)

Jordan Love had some dimes against the Steelers. That has to be encouraging.

26. Atlanta Falcons (20th)

The decision to go for two points was correct. The execution was not.

27. Los Angeles Rams (25th)

It’s crazy that they’re still down this low. They won the Super Bowl less than two years ago.

28. Chicago Bears (29th)

Justin Fields’ return can’t come soon enough.

29. Arizona Cardinals (30th)

Kyler Murray has eight games to win back his job

30. New England Patriots (26th)

The German Patriots fans didn’t deserve that.

31. Carolina Panthers (32nd)

They can’t get receivers open for Bryce Young — and they can’t protect him. Really... they can't do anything.

32. New York Giants (31st)

Conceding 49 points to a rival is a tough pill to swallow.