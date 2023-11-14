NFL power rankings Week 11 roundup: Chiefs’ MNF game is for all the marbles

Just over eight months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Now in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the 8-1 Eagles and 7-2 Chiefs are ranked 1-2 in almost all of the major power rankings. Should the Chiefs win their rematch on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during “Monday Night Football,” Kansas City will almost certainly occupy the top spot in the Week 12 power rankings. But regardless of what happens on Monday, the two teams are likely to remain favorites to play each other again in Super Bowl LVIII. We’re here for all of that.

Here’s this week’s sampling:

(up from 3)

Through nine games, the Chiefs are in the same spot as they were a season ago, when they’d eventually go on to win the Super Bowl: 7-2 and atop the AFC. Even the point differentials (plus-64 through nine games last year, plus-65 this year) are nearly identical. Does it feel that way, though? Perhaps it’s the way they’re winning games — without scoring as many points — that’s throwing us off. Patrick Mahomes isn’t a worse quarterback, and Travis Kelce isn’t a worse tight end, but the defense certainly is better. The Ravens’ loss had to be a nice little bye-week surprise, helping the Chiefs’ chances of earning the top playoff spot. They have four very winnable road games remaining, but tougher tests at home. The path to the AFC’s top seed begins now.

— Eric Edholm

ESPN: 2

(unchanged from 2)

Biggest remaining game: Week 17 vs. Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow face off late in the season. This new rivalry game could carry tiebreaking consequences for playoff seeding. It also could be a chance, depending on how Cincinnati fares between now and then, for the Chiefs to nudge the Bengals out of the postseason altogether.

— Adam Teicher

The Athletic: 2

(up from 3)

Coach status: Solid

Andy Reid is 254-140 in 25 seasons as a head coach, which puts him fourth on the all-time wins list. He’s had eight straight double-digit wins seasons, and he is the only coach in NFL history to lead two franchises to 10 or more playoff wins. By his standards, this year’s Chiefs are struggling on offense (13th in scoring, 23.11 points per game), and not a single person is worried that Reid and company won’t figure it out.

— Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated: 3

(unchanged from 3)

Having both Super Bowl teams coming off a bye before facing off on Monday Night Football is one of the very few enjoyable quirks of this maddening 2023 schedule. It could easily be the Super Bowl matchup again for ’24, which I would personally love. Nick Sirianni is not getting enough credit for the way he has emotionally repositioned his team, just like Steve Spagnuolo, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are not getting enough credit for the way they are dragging this Chiefs roster through what would be a rebuilding blip in some other places.

— Conor Orr

Pro Football Talk: 3

(up from 4)

Losses by Baltimore and Jacksonville clear the path to the No. 1 seed.

— Mike Florio

(up from 4)

They come off their bye as the top team in the AFC. But they still haven’t clicked yet on offense, and now must try and get it going against the Eagles on Monday night.

— Pete Prisco

Fox Sports: 2

(up from 3)

Fresh off of each team’s bye week, the Chiefs and Eagles meet in a Super Bowl rematch that’s also a meeting of the best two teams in the league. On the off chance we aren’t giving the Chiefs enough credit, they could change that soon.

— David Helman

(up from 3)

Nobody should care what players do on their bye weeks, and Travis Kelce going to Argentina to see some Taylor Swift shows isn’t a big deal. But if Kelce struggles after the bye, you’re going to hear a lot about that vacation. It’s inevitable.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 2

(up from 3)

The Chiefs had a pretty good week off given they jumped back into the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage spot with the Ravens losing. They already are rolling defensively and expect them to figure out a lot more around Patrick Mahomes after the key Andy Reid bye.

— Vinnie Iyer

USA Today: 2

(up from 3)

Unlike Philly, five of the reigning champs’ next six games are against teams that don’t have winning records – though they’re unlikely to have the Taylor Swift edge given she’s touring in South America. Still, a good time to see if an eighth-ranked offense finally ticks up. And you can’t accuse QB Patrick Mahomes of not trying all available options, establishing a new record during the Super Bowl era (since 1966) by completing passes to at least 10 different players in six games this season.

— Nate Davis