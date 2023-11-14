Arrowheadlines: All eyes are on the Super Bowl rematch this week

The latest

NFL MVP odds 2023: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leads after Week 10 | USA Today

NFL MVP race headed into Week 11 1. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+275) Last week: 1 (+275) As he sits at pole position in odds for the NFL MVP race once again after Week 10, Mahomes extends his streak to seven straight weeks at the top. He’s had at least a share of the lead each week but one: Week 3, when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led his team in a 70-point offensive explosion. The Chiefs quarterback didn’t do anything to improve or detract from his odds after a Week 10 bye. He and his team will face the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

NFL fans think Chiefs will win 2023-24 AFC Championship | A to Z Sports

Chiefs were voted as a Super Bowl team in 2023-24 At the midway point of the season, which technically was last week, but the Chiefs were on a bye, the NFL on Fox surveyed all NFL fans, asking them to pick the MVP so far, the DPOY so far, and the winners of each conference so far. And then, of course, who would win the Super Bowl? The votes came back, and while no Chiefs player was voted on to win an award, the team was voted as the most likely to win the AFC Championship. If the people thought the Chiefs had a real issue that wasn’t fixable this season, fans wouldn’t be voting for them to make it to the Super Bowl.

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 10 | Bleacher Report

2024 Free Agency: DT Justin Jones, Chicago Bears One of the first major dominoes that has to fall for the Chiefs this offseason is whether Chris Jones is returning. If Kansas City can convince him to take a deal they can afford, then they will continue to be able to build around him. If not, they are going to have a game-changer to replace. They won’t be able to replace him with just one player. It’s going to take a group, and they’ll need some additions who specialize in getting after the passer. Jones isn’t likely to have a huge market, but has been decent as a secondary interior pass-rusher with a 7.6 pressure percentage, per Sports Info Solutions.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Latest First Round Predictions After Week 10 | The 33rd Team

31. Kansas City Chiefs Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas It’s no secret wide receiver is one of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest needs heading into 2024. The offense is too reliant on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, so adding a playmaker at receiver via the draft is a must. Rookie WR Rashee Rice has been a nice surprise for Kansas City, but Texas WR Adonai Mitchell has legit WR1 upside and brings a size/speed element to the Chiefs offense that currently does not exist in Kansas City.

2024 NFL Draft order: Giants climb up to No. 2 spot after embarrassing loss to Cowboys | CBS Sports

31. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith

Kansas City Chiefs working with Bayern Munich in bid to become “much larger” global sports player | SportsPro

The reigning National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl champions were initially awarded international marketing rights in Germany and Mexico. Earlier this year, their portfolio was expanded to include Austria and Switzerland, making them one of three franchises to have marketing rights for the entire DACH region. In Germany, the Chiefs have held numerous activities to attract new fans, including hosting a ‘Draft Haus’ event in Munich last year to provide a viewing party of the draft for their German fans. The team has also looked to capitalise on the appearance of Patrick Mahomes on the Netflix-produced docuseries ‘Quarterback’ with several activations, and have focused marketing efforts in numerous cities to increase their reach.

Around the NFL

Forget the Super Bowl, Josh Allen’s Bills in Grave Danger of Missing the Playoffs | Bleacher Report

During the offseason, the future was so bright. The Bills Mafia was so alive. And every team in the AFC was trying not to be beat. Now the season’s cracked and torn. The Bills are blown up and their record is worn. How can one season end on so many bad drives? The idea of the 5-5 Bills being a Super Bowl contender after Monday’s 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos shouldn’t even be discussed. “Sucks. Shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place,” quarterback Josh Allen said after the Broncos’ walk-off victory. “Lot of bad football. A lot of bad football.” Technically, Allen and Co. remain in the playoff hunt. But they’re no longer in the same tier that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. Instead, the Bills find themselves as the AFC’s 10th best team among the likes of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. Let the previous sentence sink in for a second.

Robert Saleh - Jets not changing QB despite sputtering offense | ESPN

The New York Jets have gone 11 straight quarters without a touchdown, but they’re not blaming the quarterback. In his latest defense of Zach Wilson, coach Robert Saleh said Wilson “is actually playing pretty good” and that it would be unfair to blame the team’s profound struggles on one player or coach. “It’s hard to make changes just to make changes, just to pacify something, especially when someone is not deserving of that,” Saleh said Monday. “If he was deserving, I gotcha, let’s change something. That’s always [the case] for every position.” Along those lines, Saleh said he’s planning to continue with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the playcaller.

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks’ injury | NFL.com

The Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source. Barr heads back to his old team following head coach Kevin O’Connell’s announcement on Monday that linebacker Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure after developing compartment syndrome due to bruised shin. O’Connell told reporters that Hicks would not play in their game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday night. Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him No. 9 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft — a run that saw him make four consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2015 to 2018.

Dolphins open window for De’Von Achane’s possible return from IR | ESPN

Achane rushed for 460 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in four games, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout rookies. Despite rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 5, the third-round pick injured his knee and was placed on IR the following week. Miami’s production has dropped off slightly without Achane. Its offense failed to break 100 rushing yards in two of the four games he’s missed.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

3 Chiefs trending up and 3 Chiefs trending down at the NFL bye week

Bulls: the biggest risers through eight games Wide receiver Rashee Rice: Rookie wide receivers never flourish in Andy Reid’s system — especially second-round picks that were not as highly thought of as others in the class. But Rice has gone into the bye week as the Chiefs’ best wide receiver. He has 378 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 32 catches, 19 first downs and 263 yards after the catch, behind only Travis Kelce on the team (except for touchdowns, in which they are tied). Cornerback Trent McDuffie: McDuffie leads the team with four forced fumbles and 39 solo tackles — along four pass breakups. He has been stellar in coverage. We hoped he’d take a step forward this year, but it looks like McDuffie is improving in leaps. He’s on track for a Pro Bowl/All-Pro season, and he has the play of the year (last week’s strip of Tyreek Hill) on his highlight reel. The entire secondary has been great, but McDuffie is emerging as a real star in the league

A tweet to make you think

Defense been eatin' good this year ️



Next up: #PHIvsKC 11/20 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/eRxO8xXZ0j — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media