Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, a week ahead of the team’s matchup on “Monday Night Football” against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid started the presser by saying the Chiefs had a light practice on Monday, and that everybody on the roster had an opportunity to work.

Then Reid took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

It seems that Kadarius Toney’s recent trend of less playing time has to do more with maintenance than anything else.

In the three games before the bye, the wide receiver played 13, 12 and then seven snaps, respectively. That’s 20% or less in each game.

“Yeah. We’ll just keep coming with him,” said Reid. “I just want to remind everybody that he did have that knee surgery, so we’re taking it easy with him up to this point... just making sure he could make it through the year in good health.”

That being said, Reid acknowledged that Toney could play more.

“He played seven plays last week, and so we can play him more than that and still be OK,” she said. “And then we just keep an eye on his leg and make sure we’re repping that out the right way and let him keep progressing as we go here throughout the year. That’s the important part.”

Reid recognized that like any team, the Chiefs use the bye week to look inward.

A big part of that includes position coaches and statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier.

“There’s plenty of things we can work on,” said Reid. “It’s all great, what the record is (7-2), and that. The main thing that we focus [on] is we don’t care about that. We care about improving in all three phases. And there’s room to do that. [Frazier] does a great job with keeping us abreast after every game, and then you do it.

“You have a little bit more time to work on some things and look through them at maybe a little slower pace. But I would tell you, yes. There’s things that we can get better at. I’d tell you that every year, but we’ve got to keep cranking and working in that area — just getting better.”

Of course, Reid did not get into details on what he learned, but it will be intriguing to see what has been changed heading into Week 11.

Reid has been pleased with the offensive line play.

Running back Isiah Pacheco has 525 yards on 124 attempts — or 4.2 yards per carry.

“I think [the O-line has been] doing a pretty good job with the run game — and for the most part, with the pass game. We’ve got to eliminate the penalties. That’s the main thing. We take care of that, we’ll be fine.”

As a team, the Chiefs are 12th in the league in terms of pass blocking and 23rd in terms of run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs take 6.7 penalties per game (19th fewest).

Reid seems satisfied with the team’s passing attack.

Reid explained that there are still points of the offense the team is working through.

“That will continue I’m sure throughout the year,” he said. “These young guys are getting better every week, which is a plus. And we’ve got to keep that rolling. We’ve had a couple drops. We got to keep working through that in making sure that we stay strong through the ball.

“Other than that, we’re third in the National Football League in throwing, so that’s pretty good.”

After Sunday’s games, the Chiefs dropped in the rankings to fifth (264.9 yards per game), only behind Miami, Houston, Minnesota and Detroit.