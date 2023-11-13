Chiefs’ bye week couldn’t be going much better

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed the luxury of watching from home as the NFL played out its Week 10 schedule on Sunday. And without lifting a finger, the 7-2 Chiefs will enter the second half of its schedule with control of the AFC bye week.

Alone at the top

Two AFC teams entered Week 10 with only two losses — just like the Chiefs: the Baltimore Ravens, who were on a four-game winning streak, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were coming off their bye week on a five-game winning streak.

The Cleveland Browns rallied back from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Ravens, 33-31. The Jaguars were never in their game against the San Francisco 49ers, who outplayed Jacksonville wire-to-wire in a 34-3 victory.

After these games, every other AFC team has three or more losses. Kansas City stands alone at the top of the conference.

Contenders or pretenders?

In addition to those games, the Chiefs also watched the Cincinnati Bengals drop to 5-4 with a loss to the Houston Texans — and in the late slate, the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers fell to 4-5 with a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Las Vegas Raiders did manage to win their game over the New York Jets to improve to 5-5, but the Chiefs still maintain a 2.5-game AFC West lead.

As it stands Monday morning, the rest of the AFC West, the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills — who take on the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football — are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

By winning the rest of their games, the Chiefs won’t need any help to claim the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years.