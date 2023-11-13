Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Eagles in Week 11

In the NFL’s Week 11, the (7-2) Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the (8-1) Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LVII rematch on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

In Week 8, the Chiefs opened as 8.5-point road favorites against the Denver Broncos. By kickoff, that spread had narrowed to seven points — and Kansas City lost 24-9. A week later, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites for their International Series matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. That spread narrowed to 1.5 points before kickoff — but the team returned to Kansas City with a 21-14 victory.

The Eagles started Week 8 as 6.5-point road favorites over the Washington Commanders. By game time, that spread had opened to seven points before Philadelphia won 38-31. Then the Eagles opened as three-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys. That line held through kickoff — and Philadelphia collected a 28-23 victory.

Both teams are coming off their bye weeks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point home favorite for Monday’s matchup.