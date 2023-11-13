 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Eagles in Week 11

“Monday Night Football” will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City and Philadelphia

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the NFL’s Week 11, the (7-2) Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the (8-1) Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LVII rematch on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

In Week 8, the Chiefs opened as 8.5-point road favorites against the Denver Broncos. By kickoff, that spread had narrowed to seven points — and Kansas City lost 24-9. A week later, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites for their International Series matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. That spread narrowed to 1.5 points before kickoff — but the team returned to Kansas City with a 21-14 victory.

The Eagles started Week 8 as 6.5-point road favorites over the Washington Commanders. By game time, that spread had opened to seven points before Philadelphia won 38-31. Then the Eagles opened as three-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys. That line held through kickoff — and Philadelphia collected a 28-23 victory.

Both teams are coming off their bye weeks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point home favorite for Monday’s matchup.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on APP

Use promo code GOCHIEFS20 to save 20% on your first year of Arrowhead Pride Premier. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Chiefs journey to back-to-back.