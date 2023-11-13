AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 10

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t step onto the field in Week 10, things went pretty well for them: the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers all lost their games. The weekend’s action concludes with the (3-5) Denver Broncos on the road against the (5-4) Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”
After starting their season 1-5, the Broncos are coming off their bye week after winning two straight games at home: a 19-17 decision over the Green Bay Packers, followed by Week 8’s stunning 24-9 victory over the Chiefs.
The Bills started 2023 3-1, but have lost three of the last five. In Week 8, they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 at home — but followed that with a 24-18 road loss to the Bengals.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by seven points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 97-52-0
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Bills (5-4)?
This poll is closed
-
23%
Broncos
-
76%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-5) at Patriots (2-7)?
This poll is closed
-
78%
Colts
-
21%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Browns (5-3) at Ravens (7-2)?
This poll is closed
-
30%
Browns
-
69%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Steelers (5-3)?
This poll is closed
-
13%
Packers
-
86%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)?
This poll is closed
-
38%
Texans
-
61%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Vikings (5-4)?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Saints
-
55%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (3-5) at Buccaneers (3-5)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Titans
-
59%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (5-3) at Jaguars (6-2)?
This poll is closed
-
53%
49ers
-
46%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Cardinals (1-8)?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Falcons
-
23%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Lions (6-2) at Chargers (4-4)?
This poll is closed
-
74%
Lions
-
25%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Giants (2-7) at Cowboys (5-3)?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Giants
-
94%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (4-5) at Seahawks (5-3)?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Commanders
-
72%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Jets (4-4) at Raiders (4-5)?
This poll is closed
-
57%
Jets
-
42%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (1-7) at Bears (2-7)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Panthers
-
73%
Bears
