 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 10

Week 10 concludes with the Broncos and Bills in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Denver Broncos v&nbsp;Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t step onto the field in Week 10, things went pretty well for them: the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers all lost their games. The weekend’s action concludes with the (3-5) Denver Broncos on the road against the (5-4) Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

After starting their season 1-5, the Broncos are coming off their bye week after winning two straight games at home: a 19-17 decision over the Green Bay Packers, followed by Week 8’s stunning 24-9 victory over the Chiefs.

The Bills started 2023 3-1, but have lost three of the last five. In Week 8, they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 at home — but followed that with a 24-18 road loss to the Bengals.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by seven points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 97-52-0

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Bills (5-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Broncos
    (30 votes)
  • 76%
    Bills
    (98 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (4-5) at Patriots (2-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 78%
    Colts
    (246 votes)
  • 21%
    Patriots
    (66 votes)
312 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (5-3) at Ravens (7-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Browns
    (105 votes)
  • 69%
    Ravens
    (244 votes)
349 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Steelers (5-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 13%
    Packers
    (47 votes)
  • 86%
    Steelers
    (296 votes)
343 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Texans
    (132 votes)
  • 61%
    Bengals
    (211 votes)
343 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Vikings (5-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Saints
    (151 votes)
  • 55%
    Vikings
    (186 votes)
337 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (3-5) at Buccaneers (3-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Titans
    (134 votes)
  • 59%
    Buccaneers
    (200 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (5-3) at Jaguars (6-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    49ers
    (185 votes)
  • 46%
    Jaguars
    (162 votes)
347 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Cardinals (1-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 76%
    Falcons
    (255 votes)
  • 23%
    Cardinals
    (78 votes)
333 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (6-2) at Chargers (4-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 74%
    Lions
    (256 votes)
  • 25%
    Chargers
    (89 votes)
345 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (2-7) at Cowboys (5-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Giants
    (19 votes)
  • 94%
    Cowboys
    (311 votes)
330 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (4-5) at Seahawks (5-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Commanders
    (91 votes)
  • 72%
    Seahawks
    (241 votes)
332 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (4-4) at Raiders (4-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Jets
    (197 votes)
  • 42%
    Raiders
    (143 votes)
340 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (1-7) at Bears (2-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Panthers
    (26 votes)
  • 73%
    Bears
    (73 votes)
99 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on APP

Use promo code GOCHIEFS20 to save 20% on your first year of Arrowhead Pride Premier. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Chiefs journey to back-to-back.