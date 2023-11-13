AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 10

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t step onto the field in Week 10, things went pretty well for them: the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers all lost their games. The weekend’s action concludes with the (3-5) Denver Broncos on the road against the (5-4) Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

After starting their season 1-5, the Broncos are coming off their bye week after winning two straight games at home: a 19-17 decision over the Green Bay Packers, followed by Week 8’s stunning 24-9 victory over the Chiefs.

The Bills started 2023 3-1, but have lost three of the last five. In Week 8, they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 at home — but followed that with a 24-18 road loss to the Bengals.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by seven points.

Here are our picks for Monday night's game.

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 97-52-0

