 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 10 NFL games

The Chiefs have the week off — but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the Chicago Bears defeating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs — along with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles — are off this week. A week from Monday, the Chiefs will welcome the Eagles to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on “Monday Night Football.” According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently favored by 2.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West in Week 10, the (4-4) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (6-2) Detroit Lions during the later afternoon games on CBS (locally on KCTV/5), while the (4-5) Las Vegas Raiders will greet the (4-4) New York Jets on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which will be seen in Kansas City on KSHB/41.

But Sunday’s action will kick off with another International Series matchup at Deutsch Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, in which the (4-5) Indianapolis Colts will host the (2-7) New England Patriots at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network.

Then in the early afternoon games, the (5-3) Cleveland Browns will be on the road against the (7-2) Baltimore Ravens (on FOX and WDAF/4), the (4-4) Houston Texans will visit the (5-3) Cincinnati Bengals, the (3-5) Green Bay Packers will be in Pennsylvania to play the (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers, the (5-3) San Francisco 49ers will travel to Florida to face the (6-2) Jacksonville Jaguars, the (3-5) Tennessee Titans will be on the road to take on the (3-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the (5-4) New Orleans Saints will go against the (5-4) Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

The late afternoon games will also feature the (2-7) New York Giants in Texas, playing the (5-3) Dallas Cowboys (on FOX and WDAF/4), the (4-5) Atlanta Falcons visiting the (1-8) Arizona Cardinals and the (5-3) Seattle Seahawks hosting the (4-5) Washington Commanders.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 10 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 89-48-0

Poll

Which team wins Colts (4-5) at Patriots (2-7)?

view results
  • 76%
    Colts
    (26 votes)
  • 23%
    Patriots
    (8 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (5-3) at Ravens (7-2)?

view results
  • 35%
    Browns
    (11 votes)
  • 64%
    Ravens
    (20 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Steelers (5-3)?

view results
  • 12%
    Packers
    (4 votes)
  • 87%
    Steelers
    (27 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)?

view results
  • 34%
    Texans
    (11 votes)
  • 65%
    Bengals
    (21 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Vikings (5-4)?

view results
  • 35%
    Saints
    (11 votes)
  • 64%
    Vikings
    (20 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (3-5) at Buccaneers (3-5)?

view results
  • 38%
    Titans
    (12 votes)
  • 61%
    Buccaneers
    (19 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (5-3) at Jaguars (6-2)?

view results
  • 48%
    49ers
    (16 votes)
  • 51%
    Jaguars
    (17 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Cardinals (1-8)?

view results
  • 74%
    Falcons
    (23 votes)
  • 25%
    Cardinals
    (8 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (6-2) at Chargers (4-4)?

view results
  • 87%
    Lions
    (27 votes)
  • 12%
    Chargers
    (4 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (2-7) at Cowboys (5-3)?

view results
  • 6%
    Giants
    (2 votes)
  • 93%
    Cowboys
    (29 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (4-5) at Seahawks (5-3)?

view results
  • 12%
    Commanders
    (4 votes)
  • 87%
    Seahawks
    (27 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (4-4) at Raiders (4-5)?

view results
  • 58%
    Jets
    (18 votes)
  • 41%
    Raiders
    (13 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (1-7) at Bears (2-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Panthers
    (26 votes)
  • 73%
    Bears
    (73 votes)
99 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on APP

Use promo code GOCHIEFS20 to save 20% on your first year of Arrowhead Pride Premier. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Chiefs journey to back-to-back.