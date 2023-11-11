Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the Chicago Bears defeating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Kansas City Chiefs — along with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles — are off this week. A week from Monday, the Chiefs will welcome the Eagles to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on “Monday Night Football.” According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently favored by 2.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West in Week 10, the (4-4) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (6-2) Detroit Lions during the later afternoon games on CBS (locally on KCTV/5), while the (4-5) Las Vegas Raiders will greet the (4-4) New York Jets on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which will be seen in Kansas City on KSHB/41.
But Sunday’s action will kick off with another International Series matchup at Deutsch Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, in which the (4-5) Indianapolis Colts will host the (2-7) New England Patriots at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network.
Then in the early afternoon games, the (5-3) Cleveland Browns will be on the road against the (7-2) Baltimore Ravens (on FOX and WDAF/4), the (4-4) Houston Texans will visit the (5-3) Cincinnati Bengals, the (3-5) Green Bay Packers will be in Pennsylvania to play the (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers, the (5-3) San Francisco 49ers will travel to Florida to face the (6-2) Jacksonville Jaguars, the (3-5) Tennessee Titans will be on the road to take on the (3-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the (5-4) New Orleans Saints will go against the (5-4) Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.
The late afternoon games will also feature the (2-7) New York Giants in Texas, playing the (5-3) Dallas Cowboys (on FOX and WDAF/4), the (4-5) Atlanta Falcons visiting the (1-8) Arizona Cardinals and the (5-3) Seattle Seahawks hosting the (4-5) Washington Commanders.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 10 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 89-48-0
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-5) at Patriots (2-7)?
-
76%
Colts
-
23%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Browns (5-3) at Ravens (7-2)?
-
35%
Browns
-
64%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Steelers (5-3)?
-
12%
Packers
-
87%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)?
-
34%
Texans
-
65%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Vikings (5-4)?
-
35%
Saints
-
64%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (3-5) at Buccaneers (3-5)?
-
38%
Titans
-
61%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (5-3) at Jaguars (6-2)?
-
48%
49ers
-
51%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Cardinals (1-8)?
-
74%
Falcons
-
25%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Lions (6-2) at Chargers (4-4)?
-
87%
Lions
-
12%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Giants (2-7) at Cowboys (5-3)?
-
6%
Giants
-
93%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (4-5) at Seahawks (5-3)?
-
12%
Commanders
-
87%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Jets (4-4) at Raiders (4-5)?
-
58%
Jets
-
41%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (1-7) at Bears (2-7)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Panthers
-
73%
Bears
