In Week 10’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans look forward to another game in Germany

Chiefs’ fan confidence

Holding the league’s top-scoring team to their lowest production of the season — and defeating not only the Miami Dolphins, but also wide receiver Tyreek Hill — brought less than half of the Chiefs’ dissatisfied fans back onto the bandwagon.

Excitement over a return to Germany

It often seems like a large majority of NFL fans are fanatically opposed to their favorite teams playing International Series games. The arguments against the program are generally pretty reasonable, too. So it’s a bit of a surprise that a majority of Kansas City fans (even if by only a small margin) will be happy to see another game in Germany.

Maybe it’s just that American fans got an extra hour of sleep before the kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Standard Time.

Leaving for Europe Thursday

Before Sunday’s game, it sure seemed like a lot of fans were convinced that the Chiefs had made a serious error by leaving for Germany on Thursday night — rather than earlier in the week. On Sunday, however, there wasn’t much evidence that head coach Andy Reid had made a bad call — and it looks like fans noticed. Kansas City has now become the first NFL team to win a game in four different countries. Who knows? It might be that Reid knows what he’s doing.

AFC pretenders and contenders

NFL fans across the country were asked which team now in the playoff hunt was most likely to end up on the sidelines this January — and which team will take its place. In the AFC, fans think the Buffalo Bills will push the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the tournament.

NFC pretenders and contenders

Over in the NFC, fans think the Minnesota Vikings will give way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

