Travis Kelce travels to Argentina to support Taylor Swift

This weekend, Kansas City’s superstar tight end is returning some favors.

By Rocky Magaña
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Earlier this week on his “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce hinted that he might be joining his megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift in Buenos Aries, Argentina as she kicks off the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

So fans of both Swift and Kelce were disappointed on Thursday night, when the NFL superstar was a no-show for the first of her three shows in the Argentinian capital. But the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver had a good excuse: he was in Kansas City, attending quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ annual fundraising gala for his “15 And The Mahomies Foundation,” which supports local children’s charities and initiatives.

That, however, wasn’t going to stop him from being in Argentina in time for Friday night’s sold-out show. According to the British tabloid The Daily Mail, Kelce left Kansas City at 11 p.m. Thursday night, arriving in Buenos Aries early on Friday morning.

The Chiefs tight end appeared to have made the long haul flight alone as he was the only passenger seen getting off the plane.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show Kelce leaving the airport shortly after disembarking, wearing a beige cable knit sweater, green baseball cap and khaki cargo sweatpants, and a pair of Salehe Bembury Crocs, that retail for $85.

On Friday afternoon, a social media image of Kelce in Argentina surfaced.

With the team on its bye this weekend, Kelce could stay in Argentina through the weekend, returning to Kansas City in time to join the team when practice resumes next week.

With Kelce in attendance, we can only wonder what Swift’s surprise song of the night will be. My bet is that will be “Begin Again” from her “Red” album. But instead of singing, “But on a Wednesday in a cafe I watched it begin again,” she’ll change it to, “But on a Saturday in Arrowhead, I watched it begin again.”

This will recall the July night that Kelce went to see Swift perform on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He had a friendship bracelet for her in his pocket, hoping he’d meet the singer in person. While it didn’t happen that night, the two finally did meet — and now, they’re in one of the most-visible romances on planet Earth.

