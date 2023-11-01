Chiefs-Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Richie James returns to work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Lower Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Hand
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Left Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
Dolphins
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|-
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Robert Hunt
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nik Needham
|DB
|Achilles
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant. However, he still remains on injured reserve. James can practice for up to 21 days before he would need to be placed on the 53-man roster, or his season would be over. The Chiefs currently have an open roster spot (more on James and other team updates here).
- Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) did not practice, while punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was limited. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his left hand taped up but was still able to run through a full practice.
- The Dolphins practiced in Germany, with several key players not participating, including right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle). Hunt was injured in the Dolphins’ previous game against the New England Patriots.
- The limited Dolphins to watch are center Connor Williams (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee).
