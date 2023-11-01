 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Richie James returns to work

This week, Kansas City plays Miami in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin DNP - - -
Willie Gay Jr. LB Lower Back DNP - - -
Tommy Townsend P Hand LP - - -
Skyy Moore WR Heel FP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Left Hand FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Mike Edwards S Elbow FP - - -
Richie James WR Knee FP - - INJ RSV

Dolphins

Player Ps Injury - Thu Fri Status
Robert Hunt G Hamstring DNP - - -
Durham Smythe TE Ankle DNP - - -
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle DNP - - -
Brandon Jones S Concussion DNP - - -
Terron Armstead OT Knee LP - - -
Connor Williams OL Groin LP - - -
River Cracraft WR Shoulder LP - - -
Xavien Howard CB Groin LP - - -
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee LP - - -
Nik Needham DB Achilles LP - - -
Alec Ingold FB Foot FP - - -
Jaylen Waddle WR Back FP - - -

Some notes

  • Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant. However, he still remains on injured reserve. James can practice for up to 21 days before he would need to be placed on the 53-man roster, or his season would be over. The Chiefs currently have an open roster spot (more on James and other team updates here).
  • Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) did not practice, while punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was limited. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his left hand taped up but was still able to run through a full practice.
  • The Dolphins practiced in Germany, with several key players not participating, including right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle). Hunt was injured in the Dolphins’ previous game against the New England Patriots.
  • The limited Dolphins to watch are center Connor Williams (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee).

