Chiefs-Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Richie James returns to work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin DNP - - - Willie Gay Jr. LB Lower Back DNP - - - Tommy Townsend P Hand LP - - - Skyy Moore WR Heel FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP - - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Left Hand FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Mike Edwards S Elbow FP - - - Richie James WR Knee FP - - INJ RSV

Dolphins

Player Ps Injury - Thu Fri Status Robert Hunt G Hamstring DNP - - - Durham Smythe TE Ankle DNP - - - Raheem Mostert RB Ankle DNP - - - Brandon Jones S Concussion DNP - - - Terron Armstead OT Knee LP - - - Connor Williams OL Groin LP - - - River Cracraft WR Shoulder LP - - - Xavien Howard CB Groin LP - - - Jalen Ramsey CB Knee LP - - - Nik Needham DB Achilles LP - - - Alec Ingold FB Foot FP - - - Jaylen Waddle WR Back FP - - -

