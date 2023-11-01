Chiefs give 4 roster updates ahead of Week 9 game vs. Dolphins

As the Kansas City Chiefs began their preparation for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Andy Reid provided a few updates to reporters on Wednesday.

53-man roster status updates

Reid said the two players who would be held out of Wednesday’s practice were running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back contusion). McKinnon missed a practice last week before playing 34 snaps during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Gay left that game early due to what the club called a tailbone injury.

Bringing back an old friend, linebacker Darius Harris

As we noted on these pages on Tuesday, Kansas City opted to bring Harris back by signing him from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

“He’s a good football player,” said Reid. “He can help on special teams. He knows the defense, so that part’s good.”

The Chiefs said they don’t anticipate Gay going to injured reserve, but it sounds as though his status may be in question for Sunday’s matchup. With Nick Bolton already out of the mix, Harris can provide depth at linebacker.

“I think we could hold up well,” said Drue Tranquill. “I think we’ve got great personnel in that room. I think we’ve got a great leader in coach Brendan Daly, and I think they do a great job in putting us in positions. Obviously, we’re deep in that room. We’ve got good experience, so as guys heal, we’re going to have to have other guys step up — and we’ll certainly continue to do that.”

Wide receiver Richie James returns to practice

Last week — before rumblings about a potential trade surfaced — Reid said that James was “close” to returning. The wide receiver made it through Tuesday’s trade deadline as a member of the Chiefs — and he will practice on Wednesday. That opens up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team.

The Chiefs have to place the wide receiver on the active roster before the end of that window — or his season will be over.