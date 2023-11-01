On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Miami Dolphins for their Week 9 home game — except that in this case, it will be at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on NFL Network and KSHB/41.

This will be the first time the Chiefs have played across the pond since they handed the Detroit Lions a 45-10 loss at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2015’s Week 8. A lot has happened since then. Kansas City’s next game was a 29-13 defeat of the Denver Broncos — which began a 16-game winning streak against its AFC West rival that was finally snapped with a 24-9 loss to the Broncos last Sunday.

While the Chiefs’ 6-2 record is good enough for them to now hold the AFC’s top playoff seed, it’s been argued that it has come against weaker competition. But through eight weeks of the season, the teams Kansas City has played stand 31-31. Four of them have records of 0.500 or above. In the Chiefs’ final nine games, their opponents are now 35-34 — and four of those squads have winning records.

Two of them, however, are next on the schedule: the 6-2 Dolphins followed by the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles — whom the Chiefs will face at home on “Monday Night Football” following their Week 10 bye. Once Kansas City has played those two teams, we should have a very good idea about where it stands.