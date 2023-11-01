Chiefs defeat Dolphins 21-14 in Week 9

In Week 9, the NFL conducted the first of two International Series matchups to be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany this season. The Kansas City Chiefs ran out to a 21-0 halftime lead against the Miami Dolphins — and then held off a third-quarter surge to win 21-14 — and extend their record to 7-2.

The Chiefs took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in a seven-play drive that featured two completions of more than 20 yards — and was marred only by a Justin Watson touchdown catch that was overturned on review. On the next play, Rashee Rice scored on an 11-yard catch-and run to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead. After that, the two defenses each forced three consecutive punts.

For good measure, the Kansas City defense forced a fourth — and then the offense got to work. Leaning on multiple runs by running back Isiah Pacheco (and a 23-yard reception by wide receiver Skyy Moore), Kansas City ran a 13-play. 95-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard catch-and-run by Jerick McKinnon that gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first half.

The Dolphins got things moving, quickly getting to the Kansas City 30-yard line. But then — after Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass to Tyreek Hill in the backfield — Trent McDuffie forced a fumble, Mike Edwards scooped it up and was immediately wrapped up. So he lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook, who sprinted 59 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 21-0 halftime lead.

Each defense forced a punt to start the second half. Then the Dolphins managed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson, narrowing the score to 21-7 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

On their next possession, a holding penalty put the Chiefs in third-and-20 at their 32. The Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb forced a strip-sack of Mahomes — and Miami recovered the ball at the 27. Then the Kansas City defense held on a third-and-20 — until Chris Jones was penalized for shoving an offensive lineman after the play. On the next play, Raheem Mostert ran for a 13-yard touchdown that made the score 21-14 as the third quarter was coming to an end.

The Chiefs punted again after failing to reach midfield. Then the Dolphins’ offense chewed up almost eight minutes of the clock, running 12 plays before Tershawn Wharton sacked Tagvailoa for an 11-yard loss that brought up a third-and-27 — and ultimately a Miami punt with 4:10 left in the game. The Miami defense then forced a three-and-out, getting the ball at their 25 after Tommy Townsend’s punt.

With 2:28 left, the Dolphins started with a 25-yard scamper from Mostert — followed by another 19-yard run. But after three straight incompletions, the fourth-and-10 shotgun snap at the Kansas City 31-yard line went over Tagovailoa’s head. The Chiefs converged on the Miami quarterback as he covered the ball, sealing the 21-14 win.